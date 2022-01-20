GHAMRO pays ¢11,000 to Celestine Donkor as royalties

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Kofi Donkor, the husband of gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has confirmed receiving ¢11,000 from Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



According to a post sighted on Facebook by GhanaWeb, the husband of gospel artiste, confirmed his wife has received monies due her since she registered with GHAMRO as a member.



“On 23rd Dec, I posted what I got from GHAMRO as royalties. Thanks to that post I, later on, got clarifications from the GHAMRO administration that what my artiste and I got was the first of three payments we will be receiving.



“I am happy to announce that at 2:44 pm today we got our final payment (see screenshots below). So between my artiste and myself, we have received in excess of GHS11,000. This is the highest we have EVER received as members since we signed up with GHAMRO as our collection society,” he said.



Mr Kofi Donkor thanked the President of the Ghana Music Rights Organization(GHAMRO), Rex Omar and his organization for keeping to their promise.



“I think it is only fair that I appreciate the hard work of the GHAMRO administration and Board for this. Keep up the good job we know it can get better!!!” he added.



