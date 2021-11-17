GHAMRO knows the right thing to do, I’m tired of talking – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy bemoans the poor music royalty system in Ghana



I’m fed up, Stonebwoy on GHAMRO’s poor structure



Stonebwoy receives only GHC2,000 as royalty from GHAMRO





Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has established that he is fed up with speaking on issues relating to how the music royalty system is been handled in the country.



The BHIM Nation boss who has keenly complained about GHAMRO’s poor structures said he is tired of sharing his concerns when nothing is being done about it.



Stonebwoy said he has realized that the Music Rights Society knows the right thing to do and as such his continuous rants won’t matter at this point.



“The questions have been what I think but the truth is what I think may matter but it won’t go anywhere. It won’t hold water. The truth is they know what to do. They didn’t just get up to occupy such positions. Rather, let’s direct the questions to what is being done and transparency.



“The truth lies and sit in their offices. We want to see what can be done so we can add our voices. At the moment, my opinion will not even matter if I talk,” he told Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.



One can recall that Stonebwoy during a meeting with the Ghana High Commissioner to the U.K, Papa Owusu Ankomah, sometime in August 2021, raised concerns over the poor music royalty system in Ghana.



Stonebwoy while lamenting disclosed that he had only received an amount of GHC2,000 as music royalty so far.



Watch the video below:



