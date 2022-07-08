GH Drill links Ypee for new single ‘Oye Wo Taste’

Music of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Ghana’s favorite Drill overlord can’t and won’t stop saturating fans’ eardrums, linking fellow rapper, Ypee for his latest tune ‘Oye Wo Taste’.



The new drop is another fun song from the London-based Drill artist, flush with the right atmosphere and content to get anybody hooked. His command once the hi-hats drop is plain brazy and made complete in guest rapper, Ypee’s dope verse.



That aside, ‘Oye Wo Taste’ goes well beyond the addictive and converging styles of the two trailblazers. It presents lyrics which aim to paint your type of girl in often smutty puns delivered in a manner that simply slaps.



“Summer is here and my team and I had to get ‘Oye Wo Taste’ out to fans ASAP”, GH Drill shared. “So, I reached out to Ypee. I was like ‘Yo bro, we need to get the mood going back home charle’, even if the weather said otherwise and he came through big. Shoutouts to him. Go stream ‘Oye Wo Taste’ my Ghanaian drillers, it’s for you!”.



The new song is produced by Kuby and fits in as GH Drill’s second song to hit the airwaves following April’s ‘Dibi’, his previous and first release of the year.



