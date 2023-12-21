GH¢3,000 worth of shopping for you – KOD to Achimota Rastafarian student

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD), the curator of Nineteen57 Africa and Rhythms On Da Runway, has pledged to gift Tyrone Marhguy, the Achimota Rastafarian student who excelled in his WASSCE examination a GHC3,000 worth of shopping from his clothing brand.



Tyron Marhguy was a student of Achimota Senior High School who faced difficulties in earning admission at the school because he was a Rastafarian. The issue ended up in court and after the back and forth, the young man got admitted to the school.



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the 2023 WASSCE examination. Among the candidates who excelled in this year’s WASSCE was the Rastafarian student whose results took everyone by surprise.



In view of this, the broadcaster cum fashion designer, KOD has offered a GHC3000.00 worth of shopping from his clothing brand, Nineteen57_ Africa to the former student of Achimota for excelling in the exams.



He made this pledge on his Facebook page and he wrote: “Congratulations to MOTOWN RASTA! GHC3,000.00 worth of shopping for you at NINETEEN57 this Christmas. My Motown peeps pls connect him. Only Rasta can liberate the people!”.



KOD is the second celebrity to give the Rastafarian student a gift as a similar gesture was made by Ghana’s Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, who earlier offered 10 VVIP BHIM Concert tickets to Tyron Marhguy and his friends.



