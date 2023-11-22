GH₵100,000 fraud case: Mona Gucci swindled people under the guise of being P. Diddy’s lover – Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Mona Gucci’s fraud case entails instances where she promised to help procure visas to some gullible individuals under the pretext of being the girlfriend of popular American music executive cum rapper, P. Diddy.



A few days ago, reports emerged that Monalisa Abigail Semeha, popularly known as “Mona Gucci” was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court over an alleged visa fraud.



She allegedly took GH₵103,400.00 from a trader under the guise of securing her US visas for her clients but failed.



However, reacting to this, Afia Schwarzenegger who claims to have gotten hold of the court documents said the Onua TV Presenter duped numerous persons while parading herself as the American rapper’s lover.

According to Afia, she cannot fathom why Mona Gucci hasn’t been relieved of her job at Onua TV, adding that Nana Aba Anamoah, who once worked with the station’s affiliate, TV3, was sacked for ‘photoshoping’ a picture.



“Nana Aba Anamoah was working with TV3. She was the number one news anchor. She photoshoped a picture of herself at the stadium and was sacked. I don’t know who she was trying to impress because it was a sign of pettiness and madness. It was a stupid behavior at the highest order. Nana Aba Anamoah was sacked. Yet Mona Gucci, who works at Onua TV, tells people that she is dating P. Diddy and end up duping them. She promises to take these people abroad and end up duping them. I have a copy of the court documents here,” she stated.



Background



Charged with defrauding by false pretense, Mona Gucci, a self-acclaimed travel consultant cum TV presenter, has pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo admitted her to GH₵200,000.00 bail with one surety.



She is expected to make her next appearance on December 11, 2023.



The prosecution’s case in court



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seth Frimpong, who presented the findings in court, said the complainant, Madam Comfort Obiri, was a Trader and resided at Ofankor while Mona Gucci resided at Odorkor, Accra.



The prosecution said in February 2019, the complainant was introduced to the accused person by one Esther as a person who could secure United State of America visa for her.



He said the complainant met the accused person in Accra and she assured her of a US Visa at a cost of GH₵40,000.00.



The prosecution said the complainant introduced three more persons to the accused person for visas as well.



However, the accused person took a total of GH₵103,400.00 from them under the pretext of securing the visas but failed.



The prosecution said the accused person promised a refund but failed.





