GACA 2021 rewards arts, culture and industry stakeholders

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

The 2021 Ghana Arts and Culture Awards came off on Saturday 20 November 2021 at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge in Accra.



The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards seeks to reward individuals and brands excelling within the Arts and Culture industry in Ghana.



The event was in partnership with the National Commission on Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Folklore Board and Tourism Society of Ghana under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.





In all, there were 24 categories for various awards on the night.





Check the full list of winners below;



1. Lifetime Achievement Award – Osibisa Band



2. Honorary Award – Amandzeba Nat Brew



3. Honorary Award – Alisa Hotel



4. Honorary Award – Bob Pixel



5. Outstanding Cultural Personality – Nana Krobea Asante Kwahu Mpraeso Adontehene



6. Corporate Support for Arts and Culture – Ghana Tourism Authority



7. Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur – Theophilus Agyekum Sarpong ( Getbusy Art Konsult)



8. Ghanaian Artiste – Ssue



9. Indigenous Caterer – Dimensa



10. Arts and Culture Media (Radio) – Angel fm



11. Arts and Culture Media (Television) – Kantanka Tv



12. Arts and culture media (blog) – Voyageafriq



13. Arts and Culture Media ( Photography) – Dromotion Pictures



14. Arts Festival Event – Black Arts Street Festival



15. Ghanaian Fashion Designer – Eugene d’ Wise



16. Discovery of the Year – Patti Blueh Art



17. Traditional Dance Group – African Music and Dance Foundation



18. Traditional Music Group – Ananse Band



19. Cultural Television Program – Efiri tete (Garden City Tv)



20. Cultural Radio Program - Odomankoma (Opemsuo fm)



21. Spoken Word Artist – Fapempong Acheampong



22. Ghanaian Visual Artist (Sculpture/Ceramic) – Kumi Samuel



23. Ghanaian Visual Artist (Drawing) – Rosebird Ama Dadzie



24. Ghanaian Visual Artist (Painting / Graffiti) – James Mishio



The night also witnessed energizing cultural dance and music performances from Fapempong Acheampong, Akuma Dance Ensemble, Miishe Band and African Dance and Music Foundation.



The High Commissioner of South Africa (Her Excellency Grace Mason), Mr. Kifalu S. Masha General Manager of Alisa Hotel, Prophetess Mercy Coffie Chief Servant of Mesukkah Organization Ministry International and CEO of Aunty Aku systems, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi Deputy Corporate Affairs Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Bessa Simons Ag. President MUSIGA, Mrs. Brandina Djaba Wear Ghana Ambassador, Mrs. Alisa Osei Asamoah President of Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Mr. Eric Bannerman CEO of Goldstar Air, Mrs. Delphine Brew Hammond CEO of Miss Tourism Ghana, Mr. Isaac Larmie CEO of Miss Culture Ghana, Mr. Joel F. K Abakah General Manager Ankobra Beach Resort, Mr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr Asst.



Lecturer of School of Creative Arts University of Education Winneba, Gregg Kofi of Osibisa band, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Mr. Peter Akai Anum Executive Director The Head of State Award Scheme and past winners of Miss Tourism Ghana were present at the award ceremony.