Gɔbɛ crowned 'saviour' of all foods in these hard times

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Although the price of gari and beans street named 'gɔbɛ' has increased due to the hike in foodstuff in Ghana, persons who enjoy this delicacy say it is a saviour that can keep a person from hunger.



With just GH¢4.00 (starting price) of gari and beans plus ripe plantain, one can go about their day feeling satisfied enough until the next day, this is according to beans lovers.



The growing debate on whether Ghana Jollof and waakye are the most popular meals of the day always falls flat among gari and beans lovers who continue to wonder what on earth can cause someone to ditch their favourite for rice meals, which leaves one hungry again in few hours.



A Twitter handler @1phrancez after discovering the power of this meal doesn't mind waiting hours for his favourite beans seller to prepare this meal. In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "By the time our gob3 will be ready, those who rushed to take Tea will be hungry again."



Another handler @innocenttt_k testifying of the goodness of Gob3 tweeted: "Some of us, we never get cravings. We chop Gob3 finish aa wanna only cravings be water."



It is good to note that cooked beans mixed with gari and palm oil is not only food for 'hustlers'.



You will be blown away by the number of men in suits and ties as well as women in expensive clothes all queued to buy 'gɔbɛ' or drive long hours to a joint.



Some enjoy their gari and beans with eggs, pear, chicken, fish, rice or some sausages.



Check out some tweets on the gari and beans below:





over over over I’m eating gob3 and plantain. What’s your over ...??????????????????? — SHEILA ???? (@abena_mooley) June 3, 2022

Gob3 3ghc, plantain 4ghc, egg 1.5ghc at my regular Gob3 plug just before the Aburi Toll Booth on your left. I usually buy Gob3 2ghc but today was too hungry. pic.twitter.com/73Va0jTiwd — #MakePadsFree (@abenamagis) June 6, 2022

The most joint with a lot of people in queue right now is Gob3 joint.Daavi feeding a lot of us today ???????????? — Prof Kuuku????????‍???? (@johnackonturk) June 6, 2022

Of late, I chop gob3 a, ano dey feel any taste for inside. Is it a sign that there are more gob3 cells in my blood????? — BENDICK???????????????????????????????????????????? (@BenDick_) June 7, 2022

Gob3 have save Boys more than this government ???????? — Maurizio Chappie Gucci ????™???????????? (@JnrtmKumoji) June 7, 2022

Does the gob3 seller in your hood still dey tear 3 cedis ?? Link me up ???????? — kcreietin (@kcreietin) May 31, 2022

Gob3 the best food ever seen pic.twitter.com/XsfLGn7ELD — Francis OT (@FrancisOT58) June 6, 2022

So help me God Amen Gob3 Nyame y3 Nyame Background Song Via - @mishasha_j



Stonebwoy Blacko Sarkodie Waakye Vodafone pic.twitter.com/BmsTIh045v — Son of God (@inanakwasi) June 3, 2022

We love #Jesus and much as we Love #Gob3



Share your Love ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/nNIzPlUbN7 — ALHAJI AMARU SHAKUR ????️ (@Boatnkansah) June 7, 2022

Rydee my woman tell me say make I take am out she dey feel for pasta and chicken whilst I dey here complaining about the 5 cedi Gob3 wey Daavi give me cos it was small ???????? — Bankusauce???????????????? (@bankusauce2) June 7, 2022

Gob3 sellers get special place for heaven ???? — Syda???????? (@b__syda1) June 7, 2022