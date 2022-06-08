You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 08Article 1556210

Gɔbɛ crowned 'saviour' of all foods in these hard times

Although the price of gari and beans street named 'gɔbɛ' has increased due to the hike in foodstuff in Ghana, persons who enjoy this delicacy say it is a saviour that can keep a person from hunger.

With just GH¢4.00 (starting price) of gari and beans plus ripe plantain, one can go about their day feeling satisfied enough until the next day, this is according to beans lovers.

The growing debate on whether Ghana Jollof and waakye are the most popular meals of the day always falls flat among gari and beans lovers who continue to wonder what on earth can cause someone to ditch their favourite for rice meals, which leaves one hungry again in few hours.

A Twitter handler @1phrancez after discovering the power of this meal doesn't mind waiting hours for his favourite beans seller to prepare this meal. In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "By the time our gob3 will be ready, those who rushed to take Tea will be hungry again."

Another handler @innocenttt_k testifying of the goodness of Gob3 tweeted: "Some of us, we never get cravings. We chop Gob3 finish aa wanna only cravings be water."

It is good to note that cooked beans mixed with gari and palm oil is not only food for 'hustlers'.

You will be blown away by the number of men in suits and ties as well as women in expensive clothes all queued to buy 'gɔbɛ' or drive long hours to a joint.

Some enjoy their gari and beans with eggs, pear, chicken, fish, rice or some sausages.

Check out some tweets on the gari and beans below:
























