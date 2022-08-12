G.I.N.A: Amerado announces first studio album

Music of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After finding his feet and cementing his brand in Ghana's showbiz industry, Amerado is set to release his first studio album.



Titled 'G.I.N.A', an acronym of God Is Never Asleep, details of the album are yet to be unveiled except a captivating reveal video which was released on Friday, August 12, 2022.



Born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka Amerado, known for being the curator of popular 'Yeete Nsem', Ghana's first news casting rap series which commenced at the time COVID-19 hit the country and led to lockdown in some parts of the country, has become a force to reckon with in the music space.



The Mic Burners act begun his active career in music in 2016 and has since released hit songs which have not only increased his audience appeal but have also earned him recognitions and awards, including Best Rapper of the Year at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, EP of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK, and Hiphop Song of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards France.



His music catalogue includes 'Aboterɛ', 'Mempɛ', 'I am', 'Twa So', 'Beast Atitude', 'Obiaa Boa', 'Best Rapper', 'We Outside', 'Metua', and 'Back To Sender'.



Due to his prowess, anticipation for the 'G.I.N.A' album is heightened.



It is, however, unclear when the album will be released.