Fuse ODG slams A Plus for attacking Feli Nuna

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A Plus insults Feli Nuna’s boyfriend
Feli Nuna defends boyfriend
A Plus says Feli Nuna’s boyfriend should be able to support her craft
Award-winning artiste, Fuse ODG, has defended Feli Nuna after she had a back and forth argument with A Plus on the United Showbiz show for cussing out her boyfriend for not supporting her professional journey.
This argument which was the talk of the weekend got the attention of Fuse ODG who shared his thought on the issue.
According to Fuse ODG, A Plus’ comments on United Showbiz shows how dangerous it is for female artistes in Ghana to progress in their careers.
“This United Showbiz panel interview with Feli Nuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana.
“A man should have the right to want to have s*x with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up…,” he shared.
On the United Showbiz show aired on Saturday, May 21, 2022, A Plus told Feli Nuna that if her boyfriend cannot invest in her craft, then he should have no problem with other men asking her for sex before investing in her business.
Feli Nuna in her defence said his comments made no sense and at a point got A Plus to describe her boyfriend as a ‘f*cking man’.
This got the ‘Towel’ crooner to respond angrily telling A Plus that her boyfriend is smarter and richer than Kwame A Plus will ever be.