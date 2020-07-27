Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Fuse ODG burns White Jesus portrait, says it’s the cause of Africa’s oppression

Fuse ODG, singer

British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG Nana Richard Abiona has questioned the use of white images by Africans to represent Jesus Christ.



In an Instagram video, Fuse ODG, held a ‘White Jesus’ portrait, and said; “Now, for the oppressed, as Africans, we can hope that the oppressors can do the right thing, but we cannot depend on them. We need to take our fate into our own hands. We have a responsibility to deal with our own truth and it starts with this.”



Referring to the White Jesus portrait, FUSE ODG said: “This is a seed, this is the seed that gave birth to Hitler and his doctrine; this is the seed that gave birth to the KKK, the apartheid in South Africa, the Rwandan genocide, the people of colour bleaching across the globe till this day as we speak, the list goes on”.



“This is not even biblical, if you read the Bible, it specifically tells us not to create any image in the form of a man or a woman or any creature on earth. This is idolatry and again, if you read the Bible, there’s nothing that God hates more than idol worship. We need to take down these false images and worship God in spirit and in truth. This needs to be taken down from every single church in Africa”, he said.



The musician further blamed the White Jesus dogma as the main cause of Africa’s problems before setting the image ablaze in a bonfire.



“This, right here, is the real issue here in Africa, because you can go to some of the rural parts of Africa and find images of White Jesus and some of you live in areas where the first time you ever saw a white person, they were represented as a god. So, why use a white person as a false image to represent God?”.



“As Africans, globally, we need to question every aspect of Christianity, especially if it cuts as off from our own spirituality and the spirituality of our own ancestors”, Fuse ODG said.





