Funny reactions from Ghanaians on Bawumia's choice of Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges

While delivering his speech at the Accra Business School on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned that he would on any day choose the Ghana card and its contribution to data collection over a thousand road interchanges.

He said, “We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.

But if you gave me 1000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful.”

Reacting to the comments of the Vice President, some social media users have described the opinion as ridiculous.

They have since started a social media challenge, where participants use the Ghana Card to solve all their problems and purchase items.

