Funny face should apologize to his ex-wife, his case is not physical – Prophet Nana Appiah

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Founder of Prophetic Life Chapel, Prophet Joseph Nana Appiah, has advised Funny Face to apologize to his ex-wife. According to the prophet, this is the only way he can have some normalcy in his life.



Speaking on Onua TV’s Entertainment and lifestyle show Anigye Mmere with A J Pounds, the man of God who doubles as a radio presenter said Funny Face needs to apologize to his former wife if he wants his sanity back.



“Funny Face case it’s simple, the first woman you marry has 70 percent power over you. Never joke with a woman you marry. She can be your God or your devil. She can either be your wife or be your knife, so to avoid whatever is happening to him in life, he should go and apologize to his former wife. If he apologizes, the dust will soon settle".



“I'm talking about the policewoman. If the woman whole-heartedly says, ‘Yaw I’ve forgiven and forgotten what you did to me. Everything will work for him. Whatever is happening to him is not physical. Women are very powerful,” Prophet Nana Appiah concluded.



Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Boateng Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, has been diagnosed by the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with bipolar disorder. This follows a re-examination order given by an Accra Circuit court.



Funny Face threatened his baby Mama and insulted some personalities, including Fadda Dickson and Bola Ray.