Funny Face visits Bola Ray to apologize for his actions

Benson Nana Yaw Boateng Oduro popularly known as Funny Face has officially apologized to media personality Bola Ray after raining heavy insults at him during his recent relapse.



One can recall that the comedian who was battling mental struggles rained insults at the EIB Network boss and Fadda Dickson for allegedly neglecting him when he needed him most.



Fast forward, Funny Face has been discharged from rehab and upon thorough reflection, he has paid a visit to Bola Ray to formally apologize to him.



In a post on social media, he shared a photo with Bola Ray and his manager with the caption;



“ GYE NYAME “ ??? met with @bolarayofficial this afternoon with my manager @iamgenesis_gmp to apologize to him personally for da disrespect I showed towards him during my Trauma ?? .. To @e_adebayor and @faddick pls find a place in ur heart to forgive me, am really sorry ????? .. coming to you all personally to apologize too … ??.”



