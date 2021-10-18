Funny Face tops Twitter trends after going ‘berserk’ on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Funny Face’s outburst on social media has been met with several reactions
• Funny Face insulted some prominent personalities in the country
• Scores of social media users believe Funny Face needs medical atention
Ghanaians on social media have shared varied opinions on Funny Face’s outburst on social media in which he insulted some high-profile media personalities in the country and cursed his ex-wife and baby mama.
The actor has been trending for two consecutive days on Twitter after he fiercely flared up on social media again.
One can recall that Funny Face on October 17, 2021, rained heavy insults on the likes of Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor who have all been his benefactors at a point in his life.
Unclear what might have triggered his outburst, the comedian who is said to be 'mentally unwell' was seen using unprintable words on Fadda Dickson particularly, for turning his back on him when he (Funny Face) had an accident.
But analysing the situation, some social media users have slammed the comedian for being ungrateful and disrespectful towards the hands that once fed him.
Others believe the comedian who appears to be battling a mental disorder is suffering from another relapse and as such, he needs swift medical attention.
To some Twitter users, he should be taken back to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, where he was recently confined for a couple of weeks.
Read the tweets below
Young kings, the women of you dey choose, choose wisely. Y’all see how funny face life turn just because of one woman? Hmm https://t.co/asDPKjh4Pn— +233 ⚪️ (@black_mofo__) October 18, 2021
I love you Funny Face ..God be with you ♥️— Showbezzy (@2hypeshowboy) October 17, 2021
Someone should please tell Funny Face……This is not funny anymore ???? pic.twitter.com/JFe5OpDVUP— zεKⒶY✞ LFC (@zekaytweets) October 18, 2021
Growing up I used to watch Chorkor trotro, Cow and chicken and it was all because of Funny Face. I’m so sad he’s insulting those he once called friends or family . Whatever he’s battling with I pray he goes through it because it’s sad seeing your Hero do this ????????????????— +233 ⚪️ (@black_mofo__) October 18, 2021
I don’t even understand why people are saying Funny Face needs prayers. Bro the guy has been betrayed by Father Dickson, he needs help not prayers.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) October 18, 2021
Every solution to Ghana man ein problem be prayer, smh.
Funny Face is not having it easy in life .He needs divine grace. pic.twitter.com/37dFzr52CI— Ramzytv-gh (@RAMZYTV1) October 15, 2021
He is threatening to have sex with his colleague's wives and kids. I am not sure Funny Face is normal ( excuse my language ) anymore.— Hajia_Bintu (@1Hajia_Bintu) October 18, 2021
Funny Face 1Don pic.twitter.com/i6l6QjMZwB
Funny Face is going mad, it's not funny anymore— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) October 17, 2021
Meet Vanessa, the woman Funny Face keeps asking to bring his children. pic.twitter.com/KccQvWCU6h— EhanaGhana.com (@EhanaGhana) October 17, 2021
I clearly understand why Funny Face is pained. Man had an accident and Father Dickson didn’t mind him but I’m ???? sure when he’s dead, this same Father Dickson will come and throw money at his funeral. Abusua d) funu chale.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) October 17, 2021
Abeg those chose to Funny Face should get hold of him and take care of him asap cos what I just read is heartbreaking ????????.. He needs a lot to of help— Don (@Opresii) October 17, 2021
Funny face wey dem dey talk say he dey go through some emotional trauma which is gradually turning into madness fit do video then Pause for a minute then insult the LGBTQI+ people den proceed ????. Is this the guy you dey sympathise with ????♂️????— WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) October 17, 2021
Adebayor, Father Dickson, and Bola Ray should just let go of everything and get closer to Funny Face. I think this is the time that he needs them the most. It goes beyond these women. I think him being ignored by these men makes him go crazy and all that.— Emmanuel Brobbey (@nana_brobbey9) October 17, 2021
For unfollowing me fuck you Adebayor says Funny Face pic.twitter.com/mK2DTGM9mo— ????King Mac (@KingMVJS) October 17, 2021
Yes what Funny Face is facing isn’t funny but his “self entitlement “behaviour is just annoying……and it looks like he’s not ready to accept the truth people tell him….it’s sad but we’re also tired.— Ko Jo (@kojo_amo_) October 17, 2021
Y'all saying funny face is going mad are getting it wrong, we all know fada dickson is a well respected personality, but that doesn't make him right always.— ZOLA (@AlexKofiNii3) October 17, 2021
Funny face is clearly bipolar 1. I still don’t understand why he hasn’t received the right treatment. These manic episodes coupled with bouts of depression is so clear to see. Psychiatry in Ghana needs to be better developed so people can trust the care— 岩???????????????? (@skullhealer) October 17, 2021
I don't think funny face is mad and he needs no psychological check up. What he vents out are his response to betrayal and depression. While most people may hide under the shroud of hurt and pain, funny face feels he has nothing to lose therefore he's going gang ho...(thread)— Hashirama???? (@SchandorfX) October 17, 2021