Funny Face returns to stage after 10 years hiatus

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Funny Face alias 'Children President' seems to be back to show-business as he delivered a nostalgic rib-cracking comedy performance at Lekzy DeComic's 'Too Cute to Be Mute 2' stand-up comedy special.



The comedian used humour to educate patrons about mental health crises by sharing his personal experience. While discussing his battle with suicidal thoughts during his mental health crises, he advised patrons to dismiss any thoughts of suicide no matter the circumstance.



Alongside prominent humorists such as Clemento Suarez, OB Mensah and Jeneral Ntatia, Funny Face performed to the delight of patrons who were present on the night of September 30, 2022, at the National Theatre.



Funny Face's most memorable stand-up comedy was his performance at the Night of 1010 laughs in 2010. Unfortunately, Funny Face has been away from active comic work due to his discussed mental health crises.



