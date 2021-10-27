Funny Face returns to Instagram few days after court ordered him to stay off social media

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has returned to social media a few days after the court ordered him to stay away from the platform.



It can be recalled that Funny Face was arrested for threatening the lives of some individuals on social media after which he was ordered by the court to undergo psychiatric examination.



To aid his healing process, he was asked to stay away from social media where he usually attacks individuals and engages in a series of banters.



But Funny Face is back on social media as he has been captured lying down on his hospital bed and engaging his fans via an Instagram live video.



