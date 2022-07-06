Funke Akindele-Bello emerges Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has been named the running mate to Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State.



The actress who recently got separated from her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, was one of the nominees for running mate.



She was nominated alongside four other people, whose names are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a candidate who stepped down for Adediran, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo, and [Rasheed] Teslim-Balogun.



Twitter user and Political Strategist, Hon. Otaigbe Imadegbelo, confirmed this in a post he shared on July 6, 2022.



The governorship election is scheduled for March 11, 2023.



