Funerals are not concerts or for entertainment! - Lydia Forson speaks on Atsu's funeral

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Lydia Forson has tasked journalists to show sensitivity and respect for the right to privacy of grieving family members.



Her call made via Twitter, was a result of an incident that happened at the funeral grounds of her friend, Christian Atsu, where it was reported that a journalist had asked the deceased's son whether he was sad.



The comment drew wide criticism across social media platforms with people calling out the journalist for being insensitive to the moment and plight of the young boy who only smiled without answering.



"Funerals are not concerts or for entertainment! Reporters should learn some decorum in how they cover and engage with mourners! How do you ask someone if they’re “sad”?!



"And shoving cameras in peoples faces and not giving them even a moment of privacy. Like?!!" Forson's tweet of March 17 read.



She was part of wellwishers who thronged State House forecourt for the final funeral of the former Black Stars player. Atsu has since been interred in his hometown.



The March 17, 2023 final funeral rites of Christian Atsu attracted people from all walks of life as the forecourt of the State House buzzed with activity.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice were in attendance along with a high-powered government delegation. Also in attendance was the former president John Dramani Mahama.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was led by its president Kurt Okraku who also led members of the association and a group of former Black Stars players.



Atsu died in the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and parts of Syria. He was declared missing till his remains were recovered on February 18.



