Full list of winners & pictures from the FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2022

Fashion of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: Fashion Ghana

The 4th edition of FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2022 took place on Saturday 29th October 2022, at the plush CFAO Car Showroom. The event hosted ace fashion industry icons, celebrities, and many more from the fashion industry.



The glamorous night was sponsored by Makari De Suisse, CFAO Car Showroom, Glenfiddich, & Iced Long Drinks. It was hosted by comedians Kalybos and Nikki Samonas and saw performances by Verony music, Kwabena, and more. In attendance was Beatrice Bee Arthur, Godwin Asediba, CWA Beniade, Fiifi Coleman, Abrantie the Gentleman, and more top models and designers from the industry.



2022 marks 10 years of fashion reporting by FashionGHANA.com of which he was honored at the Memphis in May Festival for his works pushing the African fashion industry. The FashionGHANA Honors & Awards was launched in 2018 to act as a platform for recognizing real talents, CEO, and industry players that have played a major role in the world of Fashion as a whole.



According to the organizers "FashionGHANA Honors & Awards is an award show that seeks to award to glitz and glam of Ghanaian fashion, but also to recognize the talents behind the scenes that keep the fashion world alive."



The winners of the night go as follows.



Accessory Brand Of The Year 2022

Masantewaa Emporium



Actor Of The Year 2022

Too Sweet Annan



Most Compelling Actor Of The Year 2022

Fifii Coleman



Actress Of The Year 2022

Nikki Samonas



Photographer Of The Year 2022

Gilbert Asante







Best School Of The Year 2022

Riohs College Of Design



Female model Of The Year 2022

Lyza Appiah



Male Model Of The Year 2022

Clinton Samuel







Best Male Presenter 2022

Godwin Aesediba



Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022

Victoria Michaels



Fashion Stylist Of The Year 2022

BVey Styling By Bubune



Best Female Musician Of The Year 2022

Gyakie







Most Promising Musician Of The Year 2022

Verony Swatson



Presenter Of The Year 2022

Roselyn Feli



Makeup Artist Of The Year 2022

Painted by Linus



Male Musician Of The Year 2022

Black Sherif







Menswear Designer Of The Year 2022

Jay Ray Gharty Fashion Haus



Next Rated Designer Of The Year 2022

Angelina Scissora







Next Rated Female Model Of The Year 2022

Richeal Nana Yaa Asare



Next Rated Male Model Of The Year 2022

Prince Pharuk



Runway Collection Of The Year 2022

Clatural



Womenswear Brand Of The Year 2022

Clatural



Style Icon Of The Year 2022

CWA Beniade



Next Rated Influencer

Suraya (Most stylish influencer)



Best Brand Influencer 2022

Cookie XX







Best Style Influencer 2022

Elena Frezza



Honor: Style Icon Of The Year 2022

CWA Beniade











