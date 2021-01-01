Full list of winners One Awards Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021
Source: Nana Kesse, Contributor
One FM Ghana, under NK Connect Africa has officially released winners for the maiden edition of the One Awards Ghana - #OAG2020.
The list which is first of its kind, recognized and awarded the most hardworking and trending Ghanaian personalities and issues for both the good and the bad happenings in Ghana from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, of the year in review.
All winners listed were based on research, public interview and compiled by Nana Kesse.
See Full List of Winners below
Discovery of the Year – AY Poyoo
New Act of the Year – Bosom PYung
Social Media Personality of the Year – Hajia Bintu
Album of the Year – Son of Africa by Kuami Eugene
Odd Personality of the Year – Akuapem Poloo
Song of the Year – Open Gate by Kuami Eugene
Gospel Act of the Year – Ceccy Twum
Secular Act of the Year – Medikal
Sampling Music Act of the Year – Mr Drew
Political Campaign Song of the Year – Okada by NDC
Virtual Concert of the Year – Faith Concert by Shatta Wale
Communicator of the Year – Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi
Media House of the Year – Net 2
Reverend Minister of the Year – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Rapper of the Year – Amerado
Performer of the Year – Kelvyn Boy
Ineffective Institution of the Year – Peace Council
Investigative Journalist of the Year - Manasseh Azure
S3xtape of the Year - DBlack
Entrepreneur of the Year – Patrick Mensah Nartey
Slay King of the Year – Sarkodie
Slay Queen of the Year – Efya Odo
Error Personality of the Year – Electoral Commission
Corruption of the Year – Agyapa Scandal
Decision of the Year – Birth Certification is no a Primary Document by the
Supreme Court Judge
Music Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Constituency of the Year – Ayawaso West-Wuogon
Politician of the Year – John Mahama
Male Fashionista of the Year – Sarkodie
Female Fashionista of the Year – Serwaa Amihere
Best Student of the Year - Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli
Beef of the Year – Tracy Boakye & MzBeL
Music Video of the Year – Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale ft. Ara B & Captan
Collaboration of the Year – La Hustle Remix by Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B
Actress of the Year – Mercy Aseidu
Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez
Controversial Personality of the Year – Hon Kennedy Agyapong
Film Producer of the Year - Mesduah Production
Most Talked Personality of the Year – Gabby Otchere Darko
Slogan of the Year – 4More4Nana
Fake Personality of the Year – Kwame Fordjour aka Mr UN
Humanitarian of the Year – John Dumelo
Director of the Year – Kobi Rana
TV Personality Male of the Year - Samson Lardi Anyenini (Joy News)
TV Personality Female of the Year – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)
Blogger of the Year – Gh Kwaku
Wedding of the Year - Kency2020
DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky
Award Scheme of the Year - 3Music Awards
Comedian of the Year – Ajeezay
Digital Personality of the Year – H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Veep)
Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale
Radio Personality Male of the Year – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM)
Radio Personality Female of the Year – Ohemaa Woyeje (Angel FM)
Group of the Year – Keche
Disappointed MP of the Year - Hon. Benard Oko-Boye
Disease of the Year – Covid-19
Failure of the Year - Martin Amidu
Minister of the Year – Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Trend of the Year - Kumerica
Sports Personality of the Year – Jordan Ayew
Kumerican Swag of the Year - Oseikrom Sikani
Artiste of the Year - Medikal
Overall Personality of the Year – Covid-19 Frontliners
