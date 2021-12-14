Full list of Winners of the maiden Western Gospel Awards 2021

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: Boga Ali Hashim TV, Contributor

The winners of the 2021 maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards were announced at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church, Anaji in Takoradi with S.K Frimpong, known by many as Minister S.K emerging as Artist of the Year.



The Prolific GH Entertainment organized awards scheme honors outstanding musical achievements in Western Region.



S.K Frimpong also walked away with one other award, Worship song of the year. Gospel musician KDM also walked away with three awards including Male Gospel Artiste of the Year and gospel musician J-Josh also with two awards including Video of the Year.



Minister Navah also won the western best gospel artiste, Diaspora category.



MaxPraize won Praise Song of the Year categories, while Ewuraba Eesi also won Female Gospel Artiste of the Year, Kwamiena won Male Vocalist of the Year, and AJ Quansah Best Female Vocalist. Sixteenth Angelic Choir won Choral Choir/Group of the Year, with Fusion winning Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year and Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana also won Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year.



This maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards, intended and expected to celebrate and appreciate Gospel/Christian music originating from the Western region and western region artistes.



The 2021 maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards was hosted by celebrated media personality John Kay and youth empowerment activist Lady Reverend Princess Ada Ayoka, formerly known as Adalicious Ada, with performances J-Josh, AJ Quansah, Sixteenth Angelic Choir, Symphonic Choir Ghana, MaxPraize and Kingzkid, among others.



Below is the full list of 2021 maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards winners:



Western Gospel Artiste of the Year



Navah

SK Frimpong - winner

Ewuraba Eesi

KDM

JK



Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year



Only You Yah by KDM (PO Kwabena Donkor) ft Joyce Blessing - WINNER



Abronsam Enntumi Annttacki by Apostle Eddy Acquah ft Bro Hazzy



Fire by Kwame Angelo ft Miklez



Jesus by Francis Armah ft Emmanuela Valentina



Me Dofo Pa by Navah ft Joe Mettle



Yesu Din by EL Manuel ft J_Josh



Adom by Willievans ft Selasi Bright & Barbara



Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year



Willievans

Mabel Love - Winner

AJ Quansah

Gracy Incoom

Enoch AJ

Nathaniel Mensah

BrAA Owens

KD

Princess Tina

Baaba Eshun

Kofi Ayeyi

Apostle Eddy Acquah



Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year



Ewuraba Eesi - Winner

Theresa Acquah

AJ Quansah

Obaapa Monic

Mabel Love

Yvonne Menz



Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year



EL Manuel

Navah

Kwamiena

JK

J-Josh

Mike Dennis

KDM - WINNER

Isaac K Dentu

SK Frimpong



Western Gospel Song of the Year



KDM - Only You Yah ft Joyce Blessing - Winner

Ewuraba Eesi - Perfect Love

JK – Abrabo

Navah – Me de me do

EL Manuel – Yesu Din ft J-Josh

Yvonne Menz - Pente Hilife

SK Frimpong - ADEFOODE

Isaac K Dentu by Unchangeable God



Western Female Vocalist of the Year



Yvonne Menz

Mabel Love

Obaapa Monic

AJ Quansah - Winner

Gracy Incoom

Ewuraba Eesi

Princess Tina



Western Instrumentalist of the Year



Aaron Assefuah - Winner

Godfred ( Ekueme )

Charles Pettingle

Richmon Kojo Quarm

KingDee



Western Male Vocalist of the Year



EL Manuel

J-Josh

Navah

Kwamiena - WINNER

Francis Armah

Mike Dennis

MaxPraize



Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year



Brother Ishmael (Empire FM) - WINNER

Obonito de 1 (River FM)

Adom Ewudzie jnr (Asona Fm)

Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM)

King Mesh (Radio 360)

Nana Kwame Boateng (Beach FM)

Pastor Mike (YFM)

Ngosraba Ekow Yankey (Ogya Fm)

Ebenak (CONNECT FM)



Western Denominational Choir of the Year



Icgc Kings Temple Choir - Winner

Redeemer Gospel Band

Ministers of Life

Breakthrough Family ministries Inpact Choir



Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year



Apowa Youth Choir

Sixteenth Angelic Choir - Winner

Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana



Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year



Praise Cymbals

Blazing Altars

High Tuned Gospel Crew

Fusion - WINNER

Redeemer Gospel Band

Shekinah Praise Crew



Western Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year



Apowa Youth Choir

Praise Cymbals

Blazing Altars

High Tuned Gospel Crew

Sixteenth Angelic Choir

Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana - Winner

Glory Zone Choir

Shekinah Praise Crew



Western Gospel Traditional Song of Year



Mene Nyame Reye by Apostle Eddy Acquah - Winner

Amonua by Kwamiena ft Ananse Band

Hallelujah by Navah



Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year



Kobe Tresh

Kwamiena

Francis Armah

Kwame Angelo

J-Josh - Winner

KD

Kofi Ayeyi

Nana Boispa

Willievans



Western Praise Song of the Year



Megye pon by JK

Okokroko by Mabel Love

Hallelujah by Navah

Pente Hilife by Yvonne Menz

Jama Praise by SK Frimpong

Yahweh by MaxPraize - WINNER



Western Worship Song of the Year



Weapon of Worship by SK Frimpong - Winner

Love Medley by Navah

Meyi Menyame Ayew by Apostle Eddy Acquah

Unchangeable God by Isaac K Dentu

Great and Mighty God by Theresa Acquah

I am that I am by Obaapa Monic

Gye W’ayeyi by Francis Armah ft Karen -Grace

Enuonyan Hen by Ps David Arku ft Adomba Kwabe



Western Producer of the Year



Elorm Beat

Jake Beatz - Winner

Navah

Body Beatz

BB.M



Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora



Francis Armah

Navah - Winner

David Koomson



Western Songwriter of the Year



Only You Yah by KDM ft Joyce Blessing

Unchangeable God by Isaac K Dentu

Kameho Ende by Princess Tina - WINNER

Perfect Love by Ewuraba Eesi

Amonua by Kwamiena

Tubulukuku by JK

Hosanna by Francis Armah

Me Dofo Pa by Navah

Yesu Din by EL Manuel

Yahweh by MaxPraize

Western Gospel Music Video of the Year

Only You Yah by KDM

Yahweh by Ernestina Koney

I am Worthy by J-Josh - Winner

Workmanship by Kwame Angelo

Abrabo by JK

Okokroko by Mabel Love

After you na you by Navah

Amonua by Kwamiena ft Ananse

Adefoode by SK Frimpong



Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)



Boga Ali Hashim (Bogaalihashimnews) - Winner



Kofi Cephas (ghgossip.com)



Fiifi Adinkra (GhanaNdwom)



Nana Kwesi Coomson (233times.com)



Ngosraba Ekow Yankey (ghministers.com)



Kofy Jesse (kofyjesse.com)



Kwame Davor (gospelhauz.com)



Gidhosman (Alltymsgh.net)





Sleeky (sleekypromotions.com)





Western Gospel Manager of the Year - ISAAC NARTEY (ZHIKAY’S) - Winner



Pacesetters of Urban Gospel of the Decade - KINGZKID - Winner



Western industry Honor



EVG. Ernestina Koney - Winner



Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry

REV Charlie Sam - Winner



Lifetime Achievement Award



Apostle Wosonyewana Yeboah - Winner