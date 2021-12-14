Full list of Winners of the maiden Western Gospel Awards 2021

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021
Source: Boga Ali Hashim TV, Contributor
The winners of the 2021 maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards were announced at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church, Anaji in Takoradi with S.K Frimpong, known by many as Minister S.K emerging as Artist of the Year.
The Prolific GH Entertainment organized awards scheme honors outstanding musical achievements in Western Region.
S.K Frimpong also walked away with one other award, Worship song of the year. Gospel musician KDM also walked away with three awards including Male Gospel Artiste of the Year and gospel musician J-Josh also with two awards including Video of the Year.
Minister Navah also won the western best gospel artiste, Diaspora category.
MaxPraize won Praise Song of the Year categories, while Ewuraba Eesi also won Female Gospel Artiste of the Year, Kwamiena won Male Vocalist of the Year, and AJ Quansah Best Female Vocalist. Sixteenth Angelic Choir won Choral Choir/Group of the Year, with Fusion winning Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year and Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana also won Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year.
This maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards, intended and expected to celebrate and appreciate Gospel/Christian music originating from the Western region and western region artistes.
The 2021 maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards was hosted by celebrated media personality John Kay and youth empowerment activist Lady Reverend Princess Ada Ayoka, formerly known as Adalicious Ada, with performances J-Josh, AJ Quansah, Sixteenth Angelic Choir, Symphonic Choir Ghana, MaxPraize and Kingzkid, among others.
Below is the full list of 2021 maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards winners:
Western Gospel Artiste of the Year
Navah
SK Frimpong - winner
Ewuraba Eesi
KDM
JK
Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year
Only You Yah by KDM (PO Kwabena Donkor) ft Joyce Blessing - WINNER
Abronsam Enntumi Annttacki by Apostle Eddy Acquah ft Bro Hazzy
Fire by Kwame Angelo ft Miklez
Jesus by Francis Armah ft Emmanuela Valentina
Me Dofo Pa by Navah ft Joe Mettle
Yesu Din by EL Manuel ft J_Josh
Adom by Willievans ft Selasi Bright & Barbara
Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year
Willievans
Mabel Love - Winner
AJ Quansah
Gracy Incoom
Enoch AJ
Nathaniel Mensah
BrAA Owens
KD
Princess Tina
Baaba Eshun
Kofi Ayeyi
Apostle Eddy Acquah
Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year
Ewuraba Eesi - Winner
Theresa Acquah
AJ Quansah
Obaapa Monic
Mabel Love
Yvonne Menz
Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year
EL Manuel
Navah
Kwamiena
JK
J-Josh
Mike Dennis
KDM - WINNER
Isaac K Dentu
SK Frimpong
Western Gospel Song of the Year
KDM - Only You Yah ft Joyce Blessing - Winner
Ewuraba Eesi - Perfect Love
JK – Abrabo
Navah – Me de me do
EL Manuel – Yesu Din ft J-Josh
Yvonne Menz - Pente Hilife
SK Frimpong - ADEFOODE
Isaac K Dentu by Unchangeable God
Western Female Vocalist of the Year
Yvonne Menz
Mabel Love
Obaapa Monic
AJ Quansah - Winner
Gracy Incoom
Ewuraba Eesi
Princess Tina
Western Instrumentalist of the Year
Aaron Assefuah - Winner
Godfred ( Ekueme )
Charles Pettingle
Richmon Kojo Quarm
KingDee
Western Male Vocalist of the Year
EL Manuel
J-Josh
Navah
Kwamiena - WINNER
Francis Armah
Mike Dennis
MaxPraize
Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year
Brother Ishmael (Empire FM) - WINNER
Obonito de 1 (River FM)
Adom Ewudzie jnr (Asona Fm)
Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM)
King Mesh (Radio 360)
Nana Kwame Boateng (Beach FM)
Pastor Mike (YFM)
Ngosraba Ekow Yankey (Ogya Fm)
Ebenak (CONNECT FM)
Western Denominational Choir of the Year
Icgc Kings Temple Choir - Winner
Redeemer Gospel Band
Ministers of Life
Breakthrough Family ministries Inpact Choir
Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year
Apowa Youth Choir
Sixteenth Angelic Choir - Winner
Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana
Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year
Praise Cymbals
Blazing Altars
High Tuned Gospel Crew
Fusion - WINNER
Redeemer Gospel Band
Shekinah Praise Crew
Western Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year
Apowa Youth Choir
Praise Cymbals
Blazing Altars
High Tuned Gospel Crew
Sixteenth Angelic Choir
Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana - Winner
Glory Zone Choir
Shekinah Praise Crew
Western Gospel Traditional Song of Year
Mene Nyame Reye by Apostle Eddy Acquah - Winner
Amonua by Kwamiena ft Ananse Band
Hallelujah by Navah
Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year
Kobe Tresh
Kwamiena
Francis Armah
Kwame Angelo
J-Josh - Winner
KD
Kofi Ayeyi
Nana Boispa
Willievans
Western Praise Song of the Year
Megye pon by JK
Okokroko by Mabel Love
Hallelujah by Navah
Pente Hilife by Yvonne Menz
Jama Praise by SK Frimpong
Yahweh by MaxPraize - WINNER
Western Worship Song of the Year
Weapon of Worship by SK Frimpong - Winner
Love Medley by Navah
Meyi Menyame Ayew by Apostle Eddy Acquah
Unchangeable God by Isaac K Dentu
Great and Mighty God by Theresa Acquah
I am that I am by Obaapa Monic
Gye W’ayeyi by Francis Armah ft Karen -Grace
Enuonyan Hen by Ps David Arku ft Adomba Kwabe
Western Producer of the Year
Elorm Beat
Jake Beatz - Winner
Navah
Body Beatz
BB.M
Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora
Francis Armah
Navah - Winner
David Koomson
Western Songwriter of the Year
Only You Yah by KDM ft Joyce Blessing
Unchangeable God by Isaac K Dentu
Kameho Ende by Princess Tina - WINNER
Perfect Love by Ewuraba Eesi
Amonua by Kwamiena
Tubulukuku by JK
Hosanna by Francis Armah
Me Dofo Pa by Navah
Yesu Din by EL Manuel
Yahweh by MaxPraize
Western Gospel Music Video of the Year
Only You Yah by KDM
Yahweh by Ernestina Koney
I am Worthy by J-Josh - Winner
Workmanship by Kwame Angelo
Abrabo by JK
Okokroko by Mabel Love
After you na you by Navah
Amonua by Kwamiena ft Ananse
Adefoode by SK Frimpong
Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)
Boga Ali Hashim (Bogaalihashimnews) - Winner
Kofi Cephas (ghgossip.com)
Fiifi Adinkra (GhanaNdwom)
Nana Kwesi Coomson (233times.com)
Ngosraba Ekow Yankey (ghministers.com)
Kofy Jesse (kofyjesse.com)
Kwame Davor (gospelhauz.com)
Gidhosman (Alltymsgh.net)
Sleeky (sleekypromotions.com)
Western Gospel Manager of the Year - ISAAC NARTEY (ZHIKAY’S) - Winner
Pacesetters of Urban Gospel of the Decade - KINGZKID - Winner
Western industry Honor
EVG. Ernestina Koney - Winner
Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry
REV Charlie Sam - Winner
Lifetime Achievement Award
Apostle Wosonyewana Yeboah - Winner