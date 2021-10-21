Full Winners Ghana Events Awards2021: Outstanding stakeholders awarded to boost morale in creative industry

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Ghana Events Awards(GEA), a creative industry player has awarded over 20 of its members in the creative art sector to boost their morale and encourage them to work assiduously to make the industry a lucrative job for the upcoming artists.



The host and co-host, Jay Foley and Roselyn Felli both of Joy Prime television at multimedia were very magnificent and hilarious as they are on top of the game throughout the ceremony giving the audience and invited guests the pleasure needed to enjoy the awards night at Movenpick Hotel in Accra.



Also at the 4th GEA night, citations and plaques were presented to winners in various categories like Best MC of the year, Best Disc Jockey (DJ) player of the year, Best Event Planner of the Year, Best Event of the year among others.



Speaking to journalists, the Chief Executive of GEA, Kelvin Kenneth was delighted and expressed his appreciation to the Board of Directors and all stakeholders who were involved in making the event possible and successful.



He explained that the nomination and selection of winners in the various categories are based on lots of considerations from the public, Board members, and the economy which includes a good lighting system, sound system, stage, and the environment in which the event was held or occasioned.



” the public, Board members and other economic issues were considered and other issues factored in during the nomination and selection of Best possible winners in the various categories”, he said.



Mr. Kenneth added that his next option is to focus on how to improve and extend the awards ceremony to other African countries, adding that, this will even place Ghana in the limelight and also enhance the creative industry across the African continent.



He, therefore, called for unity among the industry players in the creative arts in order to fight a common course or agenda for the benefit of the upcoming artists.



The founder of Jandel Limited who own the overall Best award in the creative industry, Afia Moro advised her colleagues to have a passionate feeling for the creative art rather than seeking money, stating that, your passion for the job will let you earn good money at the end.



She tasked all stakeholders in the creative art industry to be innovative and creative through learning in order to enable them to reinvent new things and bring new ideas to the table which can be a tool to remain in business even in this era of the pandemic.



“try to be driven by passion whiles you try to earn good money and also educate yourself and be on track by using the advance technologies like the internet and social media that will make us in the creative industry be at par with our competitors in the outside world”, she added.



She further outlined some challenges like failure to recognize the industry by government, division among members, failure to be paid the right amount among others that are facing the industry, and wished they can be addressed as soon as possible to drive them forward.



”We lack so many things and when it comes to certain things, the government fails to recognize us like the sharing of the stimulus packages during the COVID-19 era, most of our members who also placed in their request were sidelined and never get anything”, she said.



But she was grateful and optimistic that the challenges will be addressed due to the government’s establishment of creative art alongside the tourism sector, adding, we can voice out our grievances at that department to be addressed by the appropriate authorities.



Also, the Best Master of Ceremony (MC) winner from multimedia, Andy Dosty appealed to the government to include the industry in the distribution of the stimulus package or offer some of the members some loans that will cushion them since the pandemic have already caused huge damage to the industry and things are difficult for most of the members in the industry in Ghana.



He also praised the award planners and stakeholders for making the event successful because according to him, there has been an improvement in this year’s ceremony, and very optimistic the previous award ceremonies will be greater.



” I'm considering and wished stakeholders will come together and put their resources together to ensure a massive awards ceremony in the next occasion “, he noted.



The winners of the various categories are as follows:



REGIONAL EVENT OF THE YEAR- UPPER WEST CREATIVE ART AWARDS



EVENT ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – DIANA HAMILTON



EVENT OF THE YEAR – EXCLUSIVE MEN OF THE YEAR AFRICA AWARDS



BEST EVENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR – GENET SERVICES



BEST EVENT VENUE OF THE YEAR – ( ACCRA CITY HOTEL)



EVENT INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR (BLOGGER) – RONNIE IS EVERYWHERE



BEST EVENT SECURITY OF THE YEAR – ASUAVO SECURITY



GHANA’S FAVORITE EVENT – 3MUSIC AWARDS



EVENT MC OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)- MZGEE



EVENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – MANUEL PHOTOGRAPHY



CSR EVENT OF THE YEAR- MASK4ALL CHARITY CONCERT



EVENT MC OF THE YEAR (MALE) – NATHANIEL ATTOH



EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ VYRUSKY



YOUTH EVENT OF THE YEAR – GHANA TERTIARY AWARDS



MOST PRESTIGIOUS EVENT OF THE YEAR- RHYTHMS ON DA RUNWAY



MOST INFLUENTIAL EVENT OF THE YEAR- GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMEN AWARDS

BEST VIRTUAL EVENT OF THE YEAR – EXCLUSIVE MEN OF THE AFRICA AWARDS

BEST EVENT SETUP OF THE YEAR – VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS.



BEST EVENT VENUE OF THE YEAR (DOME, GARDEN, CONFERENCE HALL) – UNDERBRIDGE EVENT CENTRE



BEST EVENT VENUE (BAR/LOUNGE) – FRONT/BACK ACCRA



EVENT HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR – KOJO MANUEL



EXPERIENTIAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR – BTL AFRICA



EMERGING EVENT OF THE YEAR- UPPER WEST CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS



CORPORATE EVENT OF THE YEAR – CHARTED INSTITUTE OF MARKETING GHANA AWARDS



EVENT SPONSOR OF THE YEAR - ADONKO NEXT LEVEL ENERGY DRINK



































