'From jail to a new deal' - Shatta Wale bags contract

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale was remanded into prison custody for a week



• The artiste was released on bail on October 26



• Shatta has received a new deal



Shatta Wale has said that he is surprised with the turn of events weeks after coming out of jail.



Born Charles Nii Armah Men, the celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, is regarded among the musicians with a huge following.



His fan base known as the Shatta Movement threw their weight behind him during his arrest over the publication of fake news.



Shatta spent a week in prison custody over his staged gun attack that ended three members of his team at the Ankaful Prison. He was granted bail to the tune of GH¢100, 000 on October 26.



In a recent update following his release, the SM boss in a post revealed that he has been offered huge deals and contracts amidst his trial.



"From Jail to a new deal and another contract renewal. Oh God! How can I thank you," he wrote.



Shatta Wale and three members of his team, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator are today, November 9, 2021, standing trial for a gunshot prank.



The manager of the artiste, Bulldog showed up in court today.



