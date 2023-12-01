From good deeds to grooves: Mr. Drew's ‘Seleey’ Concert lights up Mallam

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

The third edition of Mr Drew’s annual event dubbed 'Seleey Concert' was held last Saturday 25th November, 2023 at the Kokroko Station in Mallam.



The musical concert, which was put together by Big Lala Entertainment Ltd, attracted several thousands of avid music lovers from far and near Mallam-Gbawe.



Fameye, Bisa KDei, Kofi Mole, Lasmid, Sefa, Keche, Fancy Gadam, Olivetheboy, Krymi, Quamina MP, Kelvynboy, and J Derobie were among the many artistes who graced the massive stage with never to be forgotten live performances at the concert, dropping back to back hits which kept the teeming crowd entertained. There were also eclectic dance performances by Incredible Zigi and his Afro Zig crew, the iTwinz, and other notable dance groups.



The man of the night, Mr. Drew, also mounted the stage to give live renditions of his hit songs backed by the band masters and crowned it with an amazing delivery of his 2023 hit song 'Case' with the help of the featured artiste; Mophty Legacy, which charged up the crowd for a great ending.



On Friday 24th November, prior to the main event, Mr. Drew donated to the New Gbawe Cluster of Public Schools as a social responsibility to give back to the society that raised him. Items donated include; bowls and spoons to aid in the school feeding programme, whiteboard markers, board cleaners, exercise books, and stationery. Refreshment was provided by ‘Yah!’ ice cream to over 1000 pupils. Boxes of Indomie noodles from Indomie Ghana were also donated to the school.



A football match between the youth of Mallam and the Gbawe Youth Alliance was played at the start of Saturday as part of the activities preceding the main event to foster unity amongst the youth and people of those communities.



Video games were set up by the Canvic Records Esports teams, where young enthusiastic players took turns battling each other for video game supremacy. Other physical games were also available including snooker, table tennis and football.