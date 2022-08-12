From PH to Lagos, the slide to success of 'Oga' Sabinus

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Fast-rising comedian Chuwkwuemeka Ejekwu who is popularly known as Sabinus has become the latest comedian who has joked his way into the hearts of Nigerians.



He is well known for his funny comedy skits which depict the character of a young man called "Oga Sabinus" who makes several attempts to be successful.



The character is laced with some mischieve as he is always caught in the web of get-rich-quick schemes as a result of his over-ambition.



Sabinus' skits are loved by fans across the globe due to its relatability.



The comedian has gained popularity with a huge social media following. On Instagram alone, he currently has more than one million followers.



He started his career in 2015 during the School Student Union week at the University of Port Harcourt.



However, the development of his career was not all smooth and without some challenges.



In a 2022 interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he revealed that his father wanted him to pursue a law degree.



“I studied Linguistics and Communication at UNIPORT but at 100 level I was given a change of course form to change to Theatre arts from the HOD then, but I did accept because my father wanted me to study Law at the beginning. My father wanted me to be a Lawyer, not even that Linguistics and Communication that I studied,” he said.



After producing several skits in Port-Harcourt, Sabinus decided to move to Lagos in 2019 in order to become connected to more opportunities in the big city and make his mark in the entertainment industry.



Sabinus has so far gotten the recognition of some top Nigerian celebrities like Basketmouth, Akpororo, and Tunde Ednut, who are heavily impressed with his talent.



He has also bagged several awards, including the award of "Best Online Comedian" for the GAGE Awards'22 and AMVCA 8th edition awards.



