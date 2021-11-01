From Mona4Reall to Itz Tiffany, celebs who participated in this year's Halloween

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Halloween might be over but we cannot go without acknowledging the looks served by celebrated personalities in the entertainment industry.



Although Halloween isn't officially recognised in Ghana, celebrities have for years observed the celebration which is marked on the eve of November 1.



Singer Mona4Reall, Itz Tiffany, Nana Fofie came out to play with costumes. As expected, actress, Juliet Ibrahim, fully represented.



Mona4Reall



Singer, Mona4Real recreated one of the favourite looks of rapper, Nicki Minaj.



The pink barbie wrote "Spot the difference. Happy Halloween @nickiminaj."











Juliet Ibrahim



Juliet Ibrahim channeled her inner, Raquel Altamira, who starred in Spanish telenovela, The Impostor.



Juliet rocked a black dress with the signature hairstyle of Raquel, bangs.



"Stepped out as #Racquel of La Impostora," her post read.











Itz Tiffany



Prior to Halloween, singer, Itz Tiffany took to her Instagram page to seek suggestions on Halloween costumes from her fans and followers.



She turned out as an inmate, with her mugshot identification board which had her name boldly written on it.











Gene Adu



Film Director, Gene Adu, was not left out of the fun as he played the character of Eric Northman, a fictional character in The Southern Vampire Mysteries.



His post read: "I wanna do bad things w you #happyhalloween."











Nana Fofie



Did someone say Mrs Incredible? Yes!



Singer, Nana Fofie, took on the female cartoon character as she rocked an oranged costume from Mrs Incredible.



