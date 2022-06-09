From Ebony Reigns to Fantana: Alexander Fifi Abaka’s publicist journey

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: Alexander fifi Abaka

Although the role of a publicist is usually an unsung role in the music industry, Ghanaian publicist Alexander Fifi Abaka, is one of the few to break that code and receive praise from artists and fans alike.



He is a graduate of Takoradi Poly now Takoradi Technical University.



Alexander ventured into blogging as the chief editor for GhanaNdwom.com, one of the popular and oldest music portals in Ghana.



Popularly known as Xerda, he is a blogger and an artiste publicist who over time has worked with giant music brands in Ghana.



Alexander worked with RuffTown Entertainment as a publicist for the label and the label’s acts such as Ebony Reigns, Wendy Shay, and Fantana.



Alexander hit the limelight after his excellent efforts in raising the late Ebony Reigns’ success.



It came as no surprise when the late Ghanaian songstress Ebony Reigns; who dominated the music scene from 2017 to 2018, became the first female artist to win the most coveted award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – Artist of the year in 2018, is his biggest success.



After Ebony’s unfortunate demise, Alexander churned his energetic prowess to Wendy Shay who was next-in-line for the label and at a time, worked as a personal manager for her.



From Wendy Shay, Alexander worked with Fantana under the RuffTown roaster. He still works with Fantana but both are no longer with RuffTown records.



With Alexander an integral member of the RuffTown team, Wendy Shay grew to become a household name, whiles also bagging the New Artist of the year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Aside the above-listed names, Alexander has also worked with AMG Business’ darling boy Medikal, Mishasha, Flyboy Geesus, and others in building their online presence and reaching a wider audience.



Alexander Fifi Abaka is currently the publicist for Young Mission Entertainment, a record label and event organizing company based in Europe with a substation in Ghana.



Young Mission Entertainment has signed two female acts namely Freda Rhymes, & Ro-Wi Ryda to the label whiles they are also the main organizers of Ghana Music Awards Europe, and also handle Europe tours for most Ghanaian artistes.



Alexander is an example of the many unsung heroes, making the Ghanaian music industry run smoothly and he is one to look up to if you want to be a publicist in Africa.