Fritz Baffuor thrills audience at ‘Popular but Broke’ comedy show

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Fritz Baffour, thrilled the audience who attended the 'Popular but Broke’ comedy show at the National Theatre on Saturday, December 11, 2021.



The former Member of Parliament made jokes about so many incidents in his life.



He shared jokes on Ghanaian, Nigerian and Lebanese football commentaries.



Fritz Baffuor revealed that even though he was mostly criticised for not doing enough for his constituents, he had a sense of fulfilment knowing that his time spent on set and coaching the next generation of comedians had yielded results.



"I remember how people used to criticise me for doing nothing for my people when I was a Member of Parliament. At the time, I was going on set shooting movies, grooming and supporting our young comedians and monitoring these young guys today. I'm very very proud. They have been delivering and today have proved their worth," he said.



Popular but Broke featured some gurus in the comedy skit world in Ghana for their contribution to the comedy industry.



Kwaku Sintim Misa(KSM), Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko popularly known as Master Richard were presented with citations.



In attendance were popular industry players like actors Van Vicker, John Dumelo, musician, Kofi Kinaata and former movie producer, Socrate Safo.