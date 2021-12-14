You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 14Article 1423630

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fritz Baffuor thrills audience at ‘Popular but Broke’ comedy show

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fritz Baffour at 'Popular but Broke' Fritz Baffour at 'Popular but Broke'

Fritz Baffuor cracks ribs at ‘Popular but Broke’ show

Four awarded citations for their contribution to comedy in Ghana

Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Kofi Kinaata attend ‘Popular but Broke’ concert


Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Fritz Baffour, thrilled the audience who attended the 'Popular but Broke’ comedy show at the National Theatre on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The former Member of Parliament made jokes about so many incidents in his life.

He shared jokes on Ghanaian, Nigerian and Lebanese football commentaries.

Fritz Baffuor revealed that even though he was mostly criticised for not doing enough for his constituents, he had a sense of fulfilment knowing that his time spent on set and coaching the next generation of comedians had yielded results.

"I remember how people used to criticise me for doing nothing for my people when I was a Member of Parliament. At the time, I was going on set shooting movies, grooming and supporting our young comedians and monitoring these young guys today. I'm very very proud. They have been delivering and today have proved their worth," he said.

Popular but Broke featured some gurus in the comedy skit world in Ghana for their contribution to the comedy industry.

Kwaku Sintim Misa(KSM), Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko popularly known as Master Richard were presented with citations.

In attendance were popular industry players like actors Van Vicker, John Dumelo, musician, Kofi Kinaata and former movie producer, Socrate Safo.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa 'tackles' Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Sportsleading sports icon

The Federation of International Football Association

Cameroon legend slams FIFA over verdict on South Africa petition against Ghana

Businessleading business icon

Senyo Hosi, CEO of the Chamber of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

Senyo Hosi discloses how fuel prices can be reduced to GH¢6

Africaleading africa news icon

Investigation reveals links between deadly cultists and Nigerian politicians

Black Axe: Inside Nigeria’s deadliest cult - BBC Africa Eye

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Bank of Ghana's bombshell on the economy; Did Dr Addison really say this or it is a dream?