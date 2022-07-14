Friends who collapsed my marriage have regretted because I have Hopeson Adorye - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Why Empress Gifty wished bad for her accusers



Gospel singer says friends collapsed her first marriage



Empress says Hopeson Adorye is the best man for her



Empress Gifty, formerly known as Gifty Osei, has recalled how some trusted friends and colleagues in the gospel industry connived to collapse her first marriage with Prophet Prince Elisha Osei.



The celebrated musician who blamed friends for the collapse of her 10-year-old marriage has expressed her gratitude to God for giving her a new husband who is by far, the best thing in her life.



According to Gifty, her accusers and those who mocked her have regretted breaking her first marriage, now that she has a man who is better than her previous, Hopeson Adorye.



"I prayed to God to allow my accusers to taste what I experienced when my marriage collapsed. Now, they have regretted their evil plans because what they did pushed me to Mr Adorye. Sometimes our troubles come in disguise; they come in pain, and when you are able to withstand it, what follows is joy.



"I am grateful to God for the spirit of boldness and a mother who had my back, if not, I might have run from one radio station to another out of depression...my mother encouraged me. She said that a respectable man somewhere might be looking for a lady like me as a wife. She added that my time will come reason why I shouldn't pay attention to those who mocked me," Empress Gifty cried in an interview on Okukuseku The Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey in July 2022.



While narrating her story, the singer broke down in tears while reflecting on the shame she had to endure as a gospel musician who couldn't save her marriage.



Looking back at the circumstances that led to her public ridicule and how she has managed to face all obstacles, Gifty noted that "God changed my story for good. People said I was never going to bounce back or be able to release a song."



In a 2017 interview, the singer named persons who broke her marriage: “There are some of the gospel musicians I confided in who went behind me to destroy me. These people would send information to my ex-husband through different phone numbers. These people have worst marriages but would go out to spoil your marriage.”



Ghanaian politician and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, tied the knot with Gifty in a private ceremony on December 28, 2019.



The couple has been growing strong and continues to flaunt their relationship on social media.







