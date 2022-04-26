Fresh Andy releases 'Party Dey'

Music of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fresh Andy, a UK-based Ghanaian artist has released a single 'Party Dey'.



The groovy mid-tempo song, produced by MOG Beatz is a fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano. The song focuses on the desire of an individual to have unlimited fun.



Fresh Andy was once a member of the Rmvmnt music group and aspires to make a mark with this latest release as he embarks on a solo journey with his new management team.



Known in real life as Andrews Osei Assibey, the musician, born in Ghana is also a professional dancer.



He started his entertainment career as a solo dancer before forming an Afrobeats dancing trio called Ghanaboyz. They went on to experience high levels of achievements and fame and worked with numerous Afrobeats artists such as Sarkodie, Davido, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and many more, performing on big platforms that reached fans internationally.



Fresh Andy has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and dance. He however hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; Afro-beats and Afro-pop.



He plans to study and create his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres.



