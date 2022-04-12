French Ambassador joins Elsie Lamar for Kelvynboy’s #Downflat challenge

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

At the latter part of the French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave’s interview with the host of Talkertainement on GhanaWeb TV, Elsie Lamar, she took up an impromptu challenge to a dance battle.



Specifically, H.E Anne Sophie participated in Kelvynboy’s viral dance challenge, from his latest ‘downflat’ hit.



Being an avid fan of the afrobeats singer, the French Ambassador took to the dance floor to effortlessly showcase her moves, which wowed many.



In a separate development, H.E Anne Sophie has been spotted again on social media doing another version of the #Downflat challenge with the Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly.



In a video posted on Instagram, the two ambassadors chose to go barefoot for their showdown.



Watch the videos below:







