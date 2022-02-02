French Ambassador chooses DBJ as her personal manager

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022
The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has selected young Ghanaian talent manager Daniel Boifio Junior, also known as DBJ, as her personal manager.
In a tweet shared on her Twitter account on Monday, January 31, the Ambassador congratulated DBJ on his new position and also showed gratitude for his unwavering support over the past months.
She tweeted, “Congratulations @DBJ_gh.” I have been so lucky to have you by my side for months. Now your talent and intelligence are official."
DBJ retweeted his appreciation and acceptance, “Thank you Ambassador, you’ve won the hearts of many Ghanaians.” The most gifted and talented Ambassador. Let’s do this."
DBJ, through his mentor, Bola Ray, has been working with the Ambassador on some of her personal projects.
Speaking about his recent milestone, he said, “I will be playing an advisory role for her Excellency, and also be a bridge between her and the people that could help in expanding her horizons as someone who’s interested in exploring culture.”
He added, “I will also be managing her interests and tying them to experiences that she can have that will help her get a better understanding of the Ghanaian culture so Ghanaians can see themselves in her and she can see herself in Ghanaians.”
DBJ’s focus as a personal manager is to make her brand bigger than what it is already.
"I will try and help her figure out ways in which she can use her influence and status to support Ghanaians because that’s what she’s interested in.”
Congratulations @DBJ_gh I have been so lucky to have you by my side for months. Now you talent and intelligence is official https://t.co/h91ZMzN5Xf— Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé (@annesophieave) January 31, 2022