FreeShattaWale: NAM1 is chilling in East Legon mansion while Shatta is in prison over stunt - Bridget Otoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bridget Otoo has called for the release of Shatta Wale



• She has questioned why NAM1 is still a freeman



• Shatta is in prison custody for false publication





Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has questioned why authorities are yet to bring to book, embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited.



According to her, the collapse of Menzgold has led to the death of some aggrieved customers who have had their funds locked up since 2018 when the company was shut down by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission over regulatory infractions.



Bridget, who couldn't fathom why NAM1 is still a freeman whereas dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been arrested and remanded into prison custody "over his stunt" has suggested that the singer hasn't been treated fairly.



Shatta is currently serving a week at the Ankaful Prison in the Central Region for the publication of false news.



On Monday, October 18, the singer and some members of his team staged a gun attack where it was reported that the celebrated musician had been fatally shot by unknown gunmen.



"Shatta Wale is in Ankaful prison for his stunt. NAM1 is chilling in his East legon mansion for scamming people. NAM1’s scheme has killed people, rendered others jobless and others still have their funds locked up!. #FreeShattaWale," read a tweet by Bridget Otoo dated, October 23, 2021.







Watch Bloggers' Forum below:





