FreeShattaWale: Cry, roll on the floor to show support - Nana Yaw Wiredu to celebs

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A campaign is ongoing for the release of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale following his arrest by the police.



Shatta is currently serving a week at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison for publication of false news.



Some Ghanaian celebrities have called for the release of their colleague with others pleading with authorities to tamper justice with mercy.



Their calls have however been shot down by a section of the public who claim that Shatta Wale is not above the law and therefore together with his three accomplices, they must face the law for creating fear and panic over by announcing that the musician was fatally shot by armed robbers on October 18, 2021.



But reacting to the #FreeShattaWale campaign, Entertainment critic and Creative Directive of OnePlay Africa, Nana Yaw Wiredu, says Ghanaian celebrities must go all out for Shatta even if it means rolling on the floor to beg for his freedom.



He told host of Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa that celebrities who have added their voice to the campaign shouldn't be judged.



"There are friends...with regards to 'FreeWale' and all that, it is allowed. If they even didn't do it, I would have been surprised because he is their colleague. He is part of the industry. It has happened to him, anything can happen to anybody so obviously, If you come to support him, one day if it does happen to you, he might pull up for you and support you. So, they are allowed to do that (join #FreeShattaWale)", Nana Yaw Wiredu said.



"It is up to the law to decide if they want to tamper justice with mercy or they made a statement by saying no one is above the law. It is up to the law to decide."



He furthered: "For the stars, they should do videos, cry, they should wail, lament, roll on the floor and do all things they can do to show love and support for Shatta because that's what he can see and say that at least I belong to an industry."



Nana Yaw Wiredu added that if indeed Shatta is fighting against false prophecy in Ghana, his colleagues must rally behind him.



"If he is fighting false prophesy, all his colleagues should be writing that 'stop false prophesy' because that's what the king wants to fight. All his fans should be saying that if it wasn't the false prophecy, he wouldn't be in that mess."



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:



