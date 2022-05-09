Fred Nuamah ‘sweats on the hot seat’ during United Showbiz

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Movie Awards CEO, Fred Nuamah, was not spared by panelists during UTV’s United Showbiz when some negative issues pertaining to his event popped up



Fred’s once-flourishing awards scheme has seemingly taken a nosedive and many actors seem uninterested due to what they have termed as its biased nature.



It is the case that the Ghana Movie Awards has even been nicknamed the ‘Fred Nuamah and friends’ show.



But these issues were tabled for discussion and several revelations from panelists who doubled as Fred Nuamah’s friends popped up.



Fred Nuamah became the center of discussion as several allegations were pouring in from all angles.



From poor work ethic patterns, claims of favoritism, non-payment of staff and several others, the likes of A Plus, Afia Schwarzenegger who are both close friends to Fred Nuamah could not help but point out these issues to him.



A Plus without hesitation disclosed that Fred has a bad habit of doing everybody’s work during production.



He said although Fred usually hires experts to help him run his events, he ends up teaching them their job which sometimes gets frustrating.



“Fred is my brother. I sleep in his house often and we are close but there are certain things I wont hide. Fred has explained all the issues that have to do with the awards. He has blamed everyone else but the only person he hasn’t blamed is himself. Fred does everyone’s work and its bad. He even sells tickets. How can you hire KOFAS and as a CEO you are in the OB van during the main event? If you don’t trust him with it, why employ him then? When you do these things, you act like people don’t know how to do their work.”



This attitude was alleged to have driven popular movie director, Kofi Asamoah to abandon his role during one of the Ghana Movie Awards productions.



Kofi confirmed this during a phone-in session on the United Showbiz show.



That’s not all, Afia Schwarzenegger who hosted the 2019 edition of the GMA also confirmed rumours of favoritism adding that they were some instances where deserving actors were not awarded strictly on the request of an investor.



“There were some cliques of people that even if their movie were released yesterday, it would win an award today. The likes of Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, and Yvonne Nelson were on that list. I am your friend but I’ll say it.”



Buttressing Afia’s point, Tracey Boakye, the host of the show also raised claims that a certain footballer usually gives out a list of friends whom he thinks should be awarded and this became a trend.



There were also claims that Fred is fond of not paying for the services of people he employs.



Amanda Jissih, a 2021 award recipient said she is yet to receive her plague and this follows claims that plagues are usually collected from actors backstage and recycled.



Fred sat down quietly as he listened to each one of the claims.



When given the opportunity to speak he did not confirm or deny any of such claims, he totally deviated from the question, and panelists were dissolved into laughter because according to them, he made no sense.





