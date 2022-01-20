Fred Amugi spills the secret to his youthfulness

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Ghanaian veteran actor Fred Amugi has shared the secret to his youthfulness at age 73.



According to the veteran actor, he tries as much as he can to beam and have a good rhythm to life in an interview with GTV’s, Valerie Danso.



“When you are happy and when you smile every day,” he said.



During the interview, the veteran actor delved into the progress of the movie industry as he urged movie lovers to increase their patronage of Ghanaian movies to encourage local producers to produce more and improve their work.



However, he added the new movie ‘Terminus’ was evidence that the Ghanaian movie industry is still alive and vibrant.



He added that marketing remains a major challenge hindering the development of the industry.



“You see, marketing has been the problem, making everybody squeeze in a corner, but now things are beginning to resurface and after watching the movie, “Terminus”, you’ll see that we are still in good business.”



