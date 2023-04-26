Fred Amugi, Vicky Zugah star in new movie 'The Recruitment', set to premier on May 13

Movies of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The highly anticipated German-Ghanaian film, “The Recruitment” was Tuesday, April 25, 2022, launched, paving way for the premiere on 13th May 2023 at the Silverbird cinema.



The film was directed by an award-winning Writer-Director, Divine Jones in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and KULTUR TRIF(F)T German.



This powerful story delves into the complexities of the youth employment landscape, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of those who navigate this terrain.



The film is believed will resonate deeply with audiences, sparking important conversations and inspiring change.



“The Recruitment” promises to be a gripping thriller and drama that will keep audiences glued to their seats. With its unique storyline, talented cast, and impeccable direction, it is sure to be a hit with moviegoers around the world.



The press launch which took place at the Silverbird cinema brought together dignitaries including the Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour and movie stars such as Fred Amugi, Edinam Atatsi, Emmanuel France, Salma Mumin, Vicky Zugah, and many others.



The Deputy Minister bought 100 tickets at the spot and Director of the GH Media, Leslie Addo Listowell also bought 50 VIP tickets on the spot to support the premiering of the film.



Delivering a short address at the launch, the Deputy Minister of Education, stated that the film will not only serve as a source of entertainment but also touch on the social economic challenges in the country.



According to him, it is high time that opportunities are created for the youths especially unemployed university graduates searching for job opportunities in the country.



He bemoaned the challenges that comes with having all the requirement to acquire a job but finds it difficult to be employed so the movie will serve as an eye opener for the young on job recruitments.



The deputy Ministry of Education has shown interest in the film and would be holding a private conversation with the Director and Producers of the film, a means to buy the tickets so every youth can have access to watch the film



About The Recruitment



The film follows the story of eight young individuals who receive a text message in the middle of the night, inviting them for a job interview with a reputable Secret Intelligence Recruiting Company, USP Firm. The interview is for a single vacancy, and the competition is tough.



The applicants arrive at the venue, and the coordinator sets the ground rules for the interview. However, things take an unexpected turn when conflicts arises leading to complications and crisis. The film is filled with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, which will leave audiences breathless.



The film is shot in English and any local dialect and has a running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. The 4k final cut rendition promises to be an immersive experience for viewers. The stereo mix adds to the overall cinematic experience.