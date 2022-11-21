Frankie Rhymz touches on state of economy with ‘Ghana Ay3 Shi’ track

Music of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Frank Osei Opoku of Too Much Money fame, has officially released his latest single titled Ghana Ay3 Shi which touches on the state of Ghana’s economy.



Produced by Oofroad Entertainment, the song talks about social injustice in Ghana.



The singer uses the song to speak about traders increasing prices of products, people living beyond their means due to societal pressure and hardships in the economy.



He criticized traders, drivers, and corrupt politicians among others, whose ungodly activities continue to undermine the progress of society.



In the song, Frankie Rhymz said the lack of jobs and livelihoods continued to drive the youth to the edge of criminal and suicidal inclinations, and therefore their plight must become the concern of the leaders including government.



He indicated that he was resolute in joining the public to fight the ills in society through music, and he believed by using music, the increasing rate of corruption among others would reduce.



“What inspired me to write Ghana Ay3 Shi song is the current reality, the suffering of people all over the country. I always feel sad when I see people suffering to make ends meet”, he said.



He believes his latest single will impact positively on every Ghanaian.



According to him, the song should be embraced by all Ghanaians because it will help Ghana to fight economic crisis as well as the problem of corruption among others which has greatly affected the country’s image.



“My song is admonishing our leaders to be conscious of who we are as Ghanaians in other to lay a solid foundation for the youth,” Frankie Rhymz said.



He warns that corruption, fraud, and greed will lead to our doom.



Known for his Scottish style of dressing and unique delivery, Frankie Rhymz, who announced his presence in the music scene some years back, underscored that his new hip-hop song is very educative and has good danceable beats.



“I have new singles to drop very soon. I want my fans to feel my existence this year and in the coming years. The music industry should expect something extraordinary from me next year”.



Frankie Rhymz joined the music industry a decade ago. In 2016 Frankie Rhymz featured highlife act BisaKdeion ‘Ghana Mbaa’produced by Ball J, and has other songs like ‘Party Gbee’ featuring 9tingel, among other hit songs.



In July this year, he released the latest jam in town, ‘Too Much Money’featuring ace rappers, Ex Doe and PaaDogo. The song is neither to make you envious nor trigger greed, but a constant reminder by Frankie Rhymz that you can attain wealth through hard work.



Produced by Oofroad Entertainment, the jam is one that ignites the hiplife sound that we all grew upon, and will keep you boosted all through.



Jump on this mad tune and stream everywhere online as well as get interactive with Frankie across all socials.

For more information about him visit his social media handles @frankierhymz official.