Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: frank k. harrison, contributor

Frank K. Harrison wins social media marketer of the year at TEAG2021

Frank K. Harrison

Ghanaian Digital Solution Architect, Frank K. Harrison, has won the Social Media Marketer award at the 2021 Top Entertainment Awards Ghana.



This fascinating event took place over the weekend in Accra on 2nd January 2021.



Frank Harrison expressed his profound gratitude to every individual who made him win and dedicated the award to his wife, Sandra Fosua Brobbey. In the same vein, he urged the audience present to learn more about digital systems.



According to him, the digital system is essential for business growth, and those who ignore it will lag behind in the near future.



“I just want to give thanks to the Almighty God. I think Africa has always had it and it is about time. This year is a year of paramount swiftness and I will motivate each and every one of you present to be eager to take a step forward to reach the digital system and enjoy the benefit thereafter, Harrison said.



He has received several nominations including “The Great Achievers Awards” in Nigeria. He is the first Ghanaian to win the Top Entertainment Social Media Marketer of the year award.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.