Francis Addo wins 2021 Model Publicist Award

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: Nartey Kweku Isaac, Contributor

Ghanaian entertainment journalist and publicist Francis Addo has received an award for Model Publicist of the Year at the just-ended 2021 Ghana Models Award (GMA).



Francis whose career spans over 15 years is an entertainment editor with the biggest private-owned newspaper in Ghana, Daily Guide. He also runs @Ghanareporter on Instagram.



He won the award for his dedication to promoting models and the fashion industry in general.



The GMA is an annual ceremony that honours excellence in Ghana’s fashion and modelling industry. The 2021 event was the 4th edition and it was held at the AMA City Hall in Accra on September 18.



The awards were handed out to several other stakeholders including Edem Debrah and Anita Ofori who were adjudged Male & Female Models of the Year respectively.



TV personality, Angela Bamford also received an honorary award: The Citizen & Philanthropist Award for her charity engagements in recent times while Transformational Drive & Advocacy for 'Modern Tourism' Award also went to revered radio personality Abeiku Santana.



Francis Addo, the Model Publicist Award winner is also a known publicist for top celebrities as Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro, among others.



But the year under review, he worked with some models including supermodel Victoria Michaels and had also projected a lot of happenings in the fashion and make-up industry.