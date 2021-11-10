France Ambassador to Ghana dazzles in kente

Fashion of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• French Ambassador to Ghana has been enstooled as a queen mother



• Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé was spotted in Kente



• She is currently based in Ghana



France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, is gradually adopting the rich Ghanaian culture as she has been spotted rocking Kente with local beads.



The Kente, originally from the Asante Region, is worn for special occasions and symbolises royalty.



In April this year, she was enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region. Now known as Nana Benneh III, the Ambassador pledged to support the development of her community.



Anne Sophie Avé is enjoying her stay in Ghana as she has been spotted at major events that seek to project the West African country.



She has a love for our local prints be it a dress, trousers, or a blouse made by Ghanaian designers.



Ambassador Sophie Avé recently held an event dubbed 'Paris in Accra' that witnessed a host of Ghanaian musicians in attendance.



Watch the video below:



