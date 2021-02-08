Four Ghanaian celebrities that have joined the Silhouette Challenge

Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Silhouette Challenge which first started on TikTok has been trending on social media with a number of people including some Ghanaian celebrities participating in it.
Although critics have spoken against it, others including some Ghanaians have created and uploaded their own interesting versions of the trend.
How it is done
The challenge requires an individual to pose in a doorway in a manner that the camera captures only a black silhouette of their body.
Then he or she flips from wearing nightwear to having nothing on while twisting and dancing in a dim-lit room with only a red luminescent bulb.
The video is often recorded to the sound of Paul Anka's ‘Put your hand on my shoulder’, a song produced in the 1950s.
Below are some Ghanaian celebrities who have created their own versions of the famous Silhouette Challenge
Afia Schwarzenegger
The controversial socialite has joined in the craze as a video of herself actively participating in the challenge was spotted on her Instagram page.
Dressed in a bathrobe on a staircase, she seductively lifted her legs and placed them on the banister after which she totally flipped into a red-lit atmosphere.
The atmosphere captured a silhouette of her body which caused a stir on social media.