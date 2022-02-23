Fotocopy’s jaw drops after meeting 'tallest man' in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian juvenile singer and songwriter Foto Copy couldn't believe his eyes when he came face to face with Charles Sogli, a gentleman touted by many as Ghana’s tallest man.



The eight-year-old artiste had the pleasure of meeting Charles Sogli when he joined Pure Delight to donate to Royal Seed Orphanage.



22-year-old Charles Sogli, captivated everyone with his presence when he made an appearance at the program to throw his weight behind the eight-year-old budding artiste.



The almost 8 feet tall young man made his first appearance on December 4, 2021, at 'Rhythmz On Da Runway', an annual fashion and music event organised by Kofi Okyere Darko.



The event took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference witnessed several brands on the runway as well as celebrities taking stage as guest models.



Charles Sogli, the young man regarded as one of Ghana's tallest men was also in attendance.



Pictured in a Kaftan and a white pair of sneakers, Charles who is almost eight feet tall walked down the runway alongside fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) amidst applause from attendees.



