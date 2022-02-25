Foster Romanus talks about his Christian life

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian comedian cum musician, Foster Owusu Amponsah known in showbiz as Foster Romanus has disclosed how serious he takes his religious life.



Talking to Doctar Cann on ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ he said, “I take my Christianity very serious, I pray a lot and read my Bible as well. I have a lot of verses in the Bible that are my favorites but the best is Isaiah 60:22b”.



He revealed that aside the funny personality that he is and known to be, he actually does not take God, church and prayer for granted at all.



The comedian and TV presenter now gospel artiste shared that, his seriousness in Christ can even be seen in his latest single ‘His Glory’. as the inspiration for the song came while he was praying.



Referring to how many times he prays in a day he said, “I don’t have a specific number of times I pray in a day but I pray when I have the urge to pray. But I can pray for more than 2 hours when I create an atmosphere for myself where I can stay in and pray for as long as I want to”.



Foster believes that, screaming and shouting does not mean you’re praying because doing that only gets you tired.



“Praying goes beyond the communication we talk about. Prayer to me is a moment you rather have with God after you’ve spoken to God, you must hear God so that is why I say it is more than communication” he shared.