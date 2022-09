Forty under 40 Awards: 137 nominees shortlisted for 2022 edition

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Xodus Communications Limited, the organizers of Forty Under 40 Awards and other prestigious Awards on the continent have officially shortlisted 137 finalists out of 265 entries that were submitted for the 6th edition slated for 1st October 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The nominees have been carefully scrutinized under the supervision of the Jury.



The Awards scheme in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture seek to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.



Addressing the media at the just-ended press conference, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Ltd, Richard Abbey Junior said, it is astonishing to see the great competition from the list of entries they received from different parts of the country



According to him, the selection process requires some significant achievements with some degree of evidence from the nominator or the nominee in person.



" I am very surprised personally about the keen competition from the lists of entries we received this year. Our major focus is based on eligibility and I can confidently say that the 137 finalists are duly qualified ", he said.



The Forty Under 40 Awards categories covers a wide range of all the various sectors you can think of, ranging from banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.



These are the nominees for 2022.



1. AGRICULTURE AND AGRO PROCESSING



DENNIS ABABIO JNR - MODERN FAMILY COMPANY LIMITED

KENNETH KOFI KUMAH - L&J FARMS

TWENE EMMANUEL - QET ORGANIC FARMS AND CONSULT

MAUDESTER SERWAAH ASUBONTENG - LINISE COMPANY

ALICE FRIMPOMAA-BOATENG - AFB GOLDEN ENTERPRISE

KINGSLEY ANSONG - ELEFANTE FARMS



2. ARCHITECTURE/INTERIOR



AMINU IDDRISU - ABUYA AND SONS CONSTRUCTIONS LTD

EUNICE AGYEI YEBOAH - NELZ DECOR HOMES



3. AUTHORSHIP AND CREATIVE WRITING

DR. MATHIAS EDOR - MATHIAS EDOR MINISTRIES

BERNARD KELVIN CLIVE - BKC CONSULT

DELASSIE DOGBEY - AUTHOR/ GHOSTWRITER



4. BEAUTY AND LIFESTYLE



GRACELYN BEAUTY ASANTE - PERRONI BEAUTY ORGANICS

VALERIE LAWSON MARFO - CVL BEAUTY

GENEVIEVE DONKOR - LADY GEE KOSMETICS

TRUDY BOATENG - STUDIO 7 BEAUTY LOUNGE

SHULAMMITE OFORI-DANSO - LDSIGNATURE SPA AND BEAUTY CLINIC

GLADYS COBBINA - SHEENAH NATURALS (GLENDYCOB ENTERPRISE)

HILDA ELIKPLIM AKOSUA AKURA - ELIZMAKEOVER

JOSEPH CLAUDER - JAYCLAUDBEAUTY

SHARON ACHEAMPONG - EYA NATURALS LTD



5. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



MAMA DZIDOASI - DZIDOASI FOUNDATION

ABDULLAI TANKO - SINKA GLOBAL ORGANIZATION

JAMES BABA SALIFU - CONTEMPORARY RESEARCH BUREAU



6. CONSULTANCY AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES



AJ WILLZ - AJ WILLZ MEDIA

ISHMAEL KODZOKPO - JIK MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY

KUUKUA ADAMS - CLAY GROUP

BLESSED AGYEMANG - HERRADA LIMITED

FELIX ATSRIM - FEDEMS LTD



7. EDUCATION



FELIX APPIAH - PMC MEDIA

HANNAH BAIDOO- DEDZI - INTERNATINAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

LAURA ETEMAH - ANAMI MUSIC SCHOOL

ZAINA ADAMU - GHANA GIRL RISING

RALITSA DIANA DEBRAH – YOUNG DESIGNERS CIRCLE (YDC)

FAITH AKU SENYO - THE REBRANDED LADY

MARIAN MANSO - MANSOIMA

NAOMI ADJEPONG - ALPHA BETA SCHOOL



8. ENERGY/OIL AND GAS



DAVID JONES MENSAH - DOMINION PETROLEUM

SAMUEL DUBIK MAHAMA - ELECTRICITY COMPANY OF GHANA LIMITED



9. EVENT MANAGEMENT / PLANNING



ABDUL-LATIF ALHASSAN - CELEBRITIES CHARITY DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

ESTHER BAIDOO - ESTARON BALLOONS

BRYAN TACHIE-MENSON - WHITE CHALK

ANN BOAKYE - ANNIETHEPLANNER

RICHMOND AMOFA – SARPONG - CROSSMARK MARKETING

PAULINE FLEMING ADJEI - PEF EVENTS AND TOURS

CATHERINE SAKYI - CRYSTAL HAZE EVENTS AND DÉCOR



10. ENVIRONMENTAL & CLIMATE SUSTAINABILITY



SENAM TENGEY - ZOOMPAK GHANA LIMITED

LOUISE CAROL SERWAA DONKOR - NATIONAL ALTERNATIVE EMPLOYMENT AND LIVELIHOOD FOR ILLEGAL MINERS

BERNARD DANSO NTOW - DANSWORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED

KWAKU OSEI-SARPONG - RIFE INTERNATIONAL



11. FOOD /CATERING AND BEVERAGE



ABENA KORANTEMA SEKYIAMA - CLEANEATS COMPANY LIMITED

RITA OSEI OWUSU - SAVOUR PARADISE

MICHAEL NANDOMAH MENSAH - ROYAL GATE HOSPITALITY

CHRISTIANA DANKWAH - KRIS FOODBANK

PATRICK DAVORO - MENSCOOK CATERING & LOGISTICS LTD

BRENDA MABEL KROFAH - COCKTAILS & ESSENTIALS GH

SORAYA MENSAH - ZESUZA CATERING



12. FASHION



ABEL AKAGLA - REVE COUTURE

DAVID ODEI - COLONY GHANA

FRANCIS KOFI KORSAH - K.K. ULTIMATE CREATIONS

PRINCE BOAMAH - FEAR NO MAN CLOTHING

SELINA ASHIAGBOR - STEPLINE KLODIN LTD

JOSEPH AGGREY COBBINA - SMULLY WEAR

GIDEON DENDZO - GIDDINS INNOVE

LESLEY AIDOO MENSAH - AFRA K FASHION SCHOOL, MEROS FASHION HOUSE AND TRUST BOX NANNY AGENCY

EDZORDZINAM AGROSAH - BLOOM BY EDZI

HILDA ELIKEM VEOGBORLO AMEEN - HILLY'S BRIDAL CLOSET & BOUTIQUE

SELORM AFORLA - LAKOPUÉ

FREDALINE ASIEDU - FASHION VAULT COMPANY LIMITED



13. FAMILY BUSINESS



AMINU IDDRISU - ABUYA AND SONS CONSTRUCTIONS LTD

EMMANUELLA UKOHA - THE GELE CENTER

KWAKU KORANTENG SASU - TRANS-SAS TRADING & MANUFACTURING CO. TD

DEIDRE MAKIN-TETTEH - THE TETTEHS LITTLE BABY BOUTIQUE



14. HEALTH AND WELLNESS



ERIC MISIAME - MEDGLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED COMPANY

MARCELLA TAY - PRISTINE HEALTH AND WELLNESS HUB LTD

JASON NANA YAW MOHAN - UNICHEM GHANA GROUP

VANESSA ASHUN SHAARANI - IMANI PHARMA LIMITED

ELIKEM TAMAKLO - NYAHO HEALTHCARE LIMITED



15. HUMAN RESOURCE AND DEVELOPMENT



WILLIAM OKYERE-FREMPONG - LEKMA POLYCLINIC

SHAMIM NSUBUGA - STRATEGIC AND AGILE LTD



16. HOSPITALITY



ROSALINE ABIGAIL KYERE NARTEY - SWISS EDUCATION GROUP

EDMOND AHADOME - ADOMI GROUP

ERIC EDUAM - CLEANGOOD SERVICES LIMITED



17. INVESTMENT AND FINANCE



JAMES KORSAH-BROWN – ASTUTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY LIMITED

NANA AGYEI OPOKU-AGYEMANG - BLACKSTAR BROKERAGE LIMITED

MICHAEL KWESI OFORI - INVESTOR HUB LTD



18. INSURANCE



JUSTICE PEPRAH AGYEI – NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION

SETSOAFIA-TUPKEYI GODWIN FAFALI - APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



19. JOURNALISM (RADIO / TV / NEWSPAPER)



MAXBEL COLEMAN – MAXBEL CONSULT

DR AMANKWAA AGYEMAN - ROYAL TV



20. LOGISTICS AND SUPPLIES



REBECCA OSEI BONSU - ROBA LOGISTICS/ADVANTAGE COMPANY

HANNAH BOAHEMAA OTU - JOSPONG GROUP OF COMPANIES

PETER KUNTU-BLANKSON - PORTMASTERS LIMITED



21. MANUFACTURING



RICHMOND FRIMPONG - DAWA INDUSTRIAL ZONE

ROBERT OWUSU ANSAH - PRAK INDUSTRIES

DAVID AZIAGO - DAVIDA ROOFING CO. LTD

OHENE ASIEDU - GOLDPOT PRODUCTION ENTERPRISE

PHILIPPA DARFOUR - DV UNLIMITED CO LTD



22. MEDIA (DIGITAL AND SOCIAL)



HASSANA AMELEY SAMPAH - OVERFLOW PRODUCTION

BENJAMIN ARTHUR - LIME & HONEY

PANKA ABUBAKARI SEDIQ - PANKA ARTSTUDIO

FELIX OPPONG AMOAKO - ISEL MEDIA

DELLASIE ANING - PANALOVE, LLC



23. MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT



BENJAMIN GARZY MENSAH - 2MG MUSIC

JOE METTLE - REVERB STUDIOS

DESMOND BLACKMORE (D-BLACK) - BLACK AVENUE MUZIK & LIVEWIRE EVENTS

BISMARK KWAME BAAH - YVE DIGITAL



24. MINING AND NATURAL RESOURCES



NANA JUKWA SOMEAH-KWAW - HEXAGON MINING



25. MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS



PRINCE DANIELS - LUXXIS COMMUNICATIONS

NANA YAA SERWAA SARPONG - ELOHAY GROUP

MICHEAL NYANDE - UPSALES DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY



26. PRINTING / PRESS AND PUBLISHING



MAAME YAA DUFIE - COLOUR DROP IMPRESSION



27. PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY



ESTHER TIBILA - DISABILITY NOT INABILITY (DNI) FOUNDATION

FAITH AKU SENYO - THE REBRANDED LADY

NAA KUORKOR MAYNE-EGHAN - JAY FOUNDATION

HENRITTA SOMUAH - TOUCHING LIVES OUTREACH INTERNATIONAL





28. REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT / CONSTRUCTION



IBRAHIM SANI -SANI GROUP

CHRISTOPHER OHENE KWAME NUAMAH - HOME SAFETRUST GH

CHARLES TETTEH QUAO - QUAO REALTY

BEATRICE JASMIN KOTOKU - MAGNUSENS LIMITED



29. SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION



YAW BEDIAKO - YEMAACHI BIOTECH

RANSFORD MENSAH - CERTIFIED GHANA

FOSTER AWINTITI AKUGRI - HACKLAB FOUNDATION



30. SPORTS



GIFTY OWARE-MENSAH - BERRY LADIES FOOTBALL CLUB

YVONNE BRUCE TAGOE – GHANA TENNIS FEDERATION

MOHAMMED OSMAN NKOSI - TITANS OF AFRICA



31. SHIPPING AND MARITIME

ALBERT DERRICK FIATUI - CENTRE FOR INTERNATIONAL MARITIME AFFAIRS, GHANA

EDNA KESSE - CONTINENTAL AFRICAN LINE LTD



32. SOCIAL ENTERPRISE



KELVIN ATUGUBA - TEN GHANA FOUNDATION

ENO QUAGRAINE - TALKATIVE MOM LTD

KWABENA OFORI-NTOW - STANDARD WEAVE

JACQUELINE OYIMER - STAR WOMEN



33. THEATRE AND ARTS



NANA FREDUA-AGYEMAN JNR - KILBURN LIMITED

FREDRICK OWUSU NYARKO- ANCESTRAL FOUNDATION

HABIBA SINARE - YASEEN FILMS



34. TRANSPORT / AUTOMOBILE



ADWOA FRIMPOMAA NIMAKO- BOATENG - JA PLANT POOL/SA XAUTOMOBILE

MICHAEL OSEI - TSGDRIVE TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS



35. TELECOM AND MOBILE / SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT



HENRY MENSAH-HEIRSMAC JNR - OFFICE DATA GHANA

DELALI ANKU-ADIAMAH – WAYAMONEY

EYRAM TAWIA - LETI ARTS