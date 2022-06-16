Former ‘Antwi ne Antwi’ group member cries out

Music of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Antwi Galey, a former member of the popular Ghanaian music duo ‘Antwi ne Antwi’, has highlighted a tall list of challenges he has been battling since they fell apart.



The group’s music career took a nosedive sometime in 2008 and has since starved fans of their usual danceable and vibrant tunes.



Several factors cited as reasons for their ‘drowned’ music career erupted including the inability to promote their third studio album in 2008.



However, Antwi Galey, a former member who has since tried to revive his solo career said it has been a daunting task.



To him, the combination of skills including writing, singing, and rapping makes a music group flourish and now that he is alone, it is quite difficult to stand strong.



“With Antwi Ne Antwi, we were both writers and singers, we both wrote our hit songs but even with that, we have not had it easy going solo. It’s difficult. When there is a breakup, that good songwriter will not be able to make it because he probably lacks singing skills. And the singer or rapper may also lose his relevance because his lyrics may turn out weak. That is why few people don’t make it as solo acts.



R2Bees is a fantastic group but trust me, it will be difficult for Mugeez or Paedae to make it on their own should they break up because individuals play different roles in a group,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



He however listed some factors that usually account for the fallout of groups.



“Once a member of a group gets married, it gets difficult juggling family duties with the career since you develop different interests. Money and women have also been key for groups breaking up,” he said.



'Antwi ne Antwi' flooded the Ghanaian airwaves with bangers including Sekina, Odo Nkomo, Uncle Ebo, African Girl, Congo Soldier, Aku Sika among others.