Forgive my brother Shatta, he’s human like all of us – Stonebwoy pleads

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has pleaded for forgiveness for his brother Shatta Wale.



He believes that all humans err and his Shatta is no exception so he needs to be forgiven.



The award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy however said when there was news that his colleague Shatta Wale was shot and was battling for his life, he never believed that story.



According to him, even though he checked handles of persons close to his colleague and realised that they had shared information on the shooting incident, he never believed the story.



Stonebwoy said as an artiste and a “street boy” putting some things together made him know that Shatta Wale was just cooking the story.



“The reason why I didn’t believe the story in the first place is that I didn’t want anything of the sort to happen. Secondly, when I just the technical skills and calculate issues,I realized that the story was made up.”



“I realised that Shatta Wale is a solid guy who has all the structures and it will be difficult to get through to him like that so for me, I knew the story wasn’t true and so I was looking forward to the follow up stories,” he said on Accra-based Onua TV.



“We were in talks with his legal team so we new what was going on with him and his team. We decided to visit him but things had to change. So we will look at visiting him since he’s back but he’s not a patient,” he said jokingly.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and three members of his team will be expected in court on November 9, 2021 for publishing false information and causing fear and panic after they claimed the Dancehall king has been shot and was battling for his life.



