Forgive Bisa Kdei – Radio presenter appeals to Ghanaian media

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presenters, DJs urged to support Bisa Kdei



Bisa Kdei bemoans sabotage from Ghanaian media



Bisa Kdei is Ghana’s greatest highlife representation globally, Nana Romeo



Popular AccraFM radio presenter, Nana Romeo, has pleaded with Ghanaian media personalities to forgive Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei and support his career as they did in the past.



The singer has, on several platforms, registered his frustration with what he described as a calculated attempt to drown his career by some media personalities.



Sometime in 2022, Bisa Kdei during a question and answer session on social media described the Ghanaian media as fake people who are involved in a ploy to destroy his career.



“It’s an agenda. They have taken some money to do that. If you love my music keep loving it. The media is fake #AskBisaKdei,” Bisa Kdei responded to a fan who asked why his songs do not make waves like they used to.



Following this assertion, it appears that a section of Ghanaian media who were infuriated by his comments decided to withhold any form of promotion or support he might need.



Bisa Kdei’s tunes started falling off the airwaves although he drops them very often.



But radio presenter, Nana Romeo, who appears disturbed by the situation, believes that it is time to put an end to the silent ‘war’ between the ‘Brother’ hitmaker and the media.



He has for that matter asked his colleagues who have supposedly ‘sidelined’ the highlife singer’s craft to forgive and support him.



“I want to plead with my colleagues, DJs and presenters to forgive Bisa Kdei. I haven’t been sent by Bisa to do this, it is out of my own will. Pls, forgive him if he has ever wronged any of you. We are all humans and not far from mistakes. I am pleading that whatever he must have done or said wrong should be forgiven. I’m saying this because in Ghana, when it comes to highlife, Bisa has always been our global representation. Let's forgive and promote him because he is our greatest highlife ambassador,” Nana Romeo emphasized.



Watch the video below:





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.EB/FNOQ