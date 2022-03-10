Forget 'biological clock', surrogacy is available for older women - TV presenter

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Gone are the days when women were bothered by calls by friends and family to find a man, settle quickly and have children all in the name of 'your biological clock is ticking.



According to the television presenter, Ama Krampah, surrogacy has been made it possible for women to have children at every stage of their life.



Discussing the topic 'Finding love as a successful person' on Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni, she noted that women should not succumb to the pressures of getting married and having children especially when that is not in their plans.



According to Ama Krampah, surrogacy, whereby a woman agrees to bear a child for another person, should be considered by women who have pregnancy complications or are not ready to carry their children.



"The biological clock thing, have you heard of surrogacy? I can be 50 years and have a baby," she said.



But reacting to her comment, Mystic Mike, who graced the show also noted that the cost involved in surrogacy hinders the average income-earning Ghanaian woman from going in for such arrangement.



"Surrogacy is not for everyone, the cost component takes it out of the way of the average Ghanaian. How many people can access it... the surrogacy thing is for the elite. It is for a certain calibre of people in the society so that hasn't been established," said Mystic.



