‘Forever my bestie’ – Mzbel’s latest post with Prince Kofi Amoabeng reads

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel’s post with Kofi Amoabeng causes a stir



Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as ‘Mzbel’, has shared a controversial picture of her and the defunct UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, online and fans cannot keep calm.



Captured in all smiles, Mzbel’s head was resting on Mr. Kofi Amoabeng’s shoulders as he admirably stared at her.



“Forever my bestie... through thick and thin,” the caption to her post read.



Her comment section has since been flooded with all sorts of comments by social media users after chancing on the post.



While others have shared positive comments about the post, others have established that perhaps, the two former love-birds have reignited their relationship.



Mzbel has on several platforms admitted to once having an amorous relationship with the former UT Bank boss.



He has been rumoured to be the father of Mzbel’s son, Adepa.



Earlier, she rendered an apology to Mr. Amoabeng on UTV’s United Showbiz for dragging his name into her numerous controversies particularly, the ones with Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and others.



“I want to render an apology to Kofi Amoabeng for always dragging his name into any controversy that involves me. The man is innocent but it is quite unfortunate that anytime there is any issue about me his name comes up,” she earlier observed.



